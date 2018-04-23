Bear Lake softball opens season winning 3 of first 4 games

BIG RAPIDS — Bear Lake softball began their 2019 season with a split of two games in a tournament on Saturday and a sweep of a West Michigan D League doubleheader two days later.

The Lakers dropped their season opener to Marion, 11-7, but rebounded with a win over Pentwater, 10-4 in the second game of a Saturday tournament that Bear Lake was originally scheduled to host but could not due to soggy field conditions.

Despite scoring 17 runs, Bear Lake only had six hits in the two games combined, three of them by Alyssa Eisenlohr.

Eisenlohr had one hit in the opener, in which the Lakers committed 5 errors.

Hayley May pitched six innings, scattering 9 hits and giving up just four earned runs, but got no help at the plate.

May had one of the three Laker hits in the game, and Erica Blattner had the other.

“That tells the story,” Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller said. “We didn’t hit well, the bats went dead, and (we had) too many errors.”

Eisenlohr went 2-for-2 in the second game, including a double, and scored two runs. Lili Brown had the other Laker hit in the nightcap, with one stolen base and an RBI.

May pitched one inning of the second game, giving up one hit and earning one strikeout.

Shaely Waller came on in relief, giving up three earned runs on 3 hits and striking out five in five innings pitched.

“All in all, we need to get better,” Garret Waller said. “For the first time out, not bad, but only getting six hits in two games, we definitely need to address that. We cleaned up defensively in the second game, but we still didn’t hit like we can.”

The Laker bats came alive on Monday in a sweep of Big Rapids Crossroads, 3-2 and 14-9.

Shaely Waller went 2-for-3, driving in one run and scoring another, Abby Cross had two hits, both doubles, and drove in a run, and Zoey Sutton went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

May gave up three hits in six innings pitched for the Lakers, walking three and striking out three.

Eisenlohr continued her hot hitting from Saturday, going 4-for-5 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI in the game. In all, seven Lakers had at least one hit in the contest.

Cross had two hits, including a triple, scored three runs and drove in two more, Sutton also tripled and scored twice, and Waller went 2-for-4 and scored three runs.

May scattered eight hits in six innings pitched, walking five and striking out three in a game that Bear Lake led 14-1 through four innings, before taking its foot off the gas and allowing eight runs in the last two.

Garret Waller did not like that his team lacked a killer instinct late in the contest.

“We’re getting our feet under us, being able to get outside and see live pitching,” Waller said. “I was not happy with the end of the second game. We did not shut the door on them, it was mostly errors and hit-by-pitch and passed balls. And our bats kind of went dead.”