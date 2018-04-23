Brethren Elementary students create Pioneer Village

BRETHREN — To the young mind, sometimes seeing and doing a hands-on activity can bring the concept to life.

When the Brethren Elementary School fourth grade class was studying what life was like in early America teachers Laura Terry and Vivian Peck brought it to life by having them create a Pioneer Village.

“It is such a fun project and the kids loving doing it as it is hands-on,” said Peck. “They learn so much about teamwork and cooperation. But it also also a part of the curriculum as in their social studies there is a whole history section about what it was like in the pioneer days. I also do a writing lesson on it and ask them to write about what they learned from this experience.”

Peck said they created a church, school, cabins, general store and a sawmill in this year’s village. However creating the buildings is just part of the project’s learning process.

“They all started with a box for a base, but they had to do some research on their building,” said Peck. “We had them look at how many windows, doors and what their style looked like. Then they would cut out the holes for the doors and windows and make sure the roof would open up so you could look inside. The sawmill was something new this year and that was fun and something different.”

Once the students knew what the buildings looked like they went to work using popsicle sticks and glue guns to create the buildings. All the work was done under the careful supervision of parents and grandparents who donate their time to work with the students every year.

“After they completed the outside they went right to work on the creating the details of the inside,” said Peck. “I showed them lots of pictures of the furniture and the things they had inside. The kids did a great job on those things this year with the church and school.”

Peck said it really turns into a labor of love for the students.

“The kids really put their whole heart and soul into the project,” she said. “The parents were wonderful in helping to use the tools and teaching teamwork building skills.”

Peck said she can’t say enough about that adult support to the project.

“I can’t do this project without those parents as they definitely are the key to this because the kids are working with hot glue and box cutters and you just need those extra set of eyes,” said Peck. “The parents enjoy it is so much and I have had a grandma come in this year who said she did it with her kids and now with her grandkids this year. I still have parents who tell me years later that they still have their son or daughter’s building at home.”

Peck said even though they do the same buildings every year, the designs vary each time.

“They always put their own unique little twists to make it their own,” she said. “I plan to keep doing this until I retire and every year we put it on display in the library for everyone in the school to see it.”