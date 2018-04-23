DEE BENNETTE: Right to Life annual dinner was wonderful event

TO THE EDITOR:

I just want to give a big hand of applause to the students of Manistee Catholic Central High School.

On Friday, I attended the annual Focus on Life dinner hosted by Right to Life of Manistee as I have every year since the annual event started.

It was a wonderful evening. As we arrived, we were greeted by students who were dressed in black and white, and many wearing ties. They greeted us with smiles and were serving coffee and water.

It was a delicious sit down meal prepared by Jerry Zupin and his crew. What made it much nicer was that these polite kids, and might I say their parents, served it all in a very professional, timely and well trained manner.

I also want to mention Logan Miller, who is an 11th grade, home schooled Manistee County student who delivered an outstanding winning Prolife Oratory Contest speech. Logan will be competing at the state-wide oratory contest in Holt on May 5. In addition, this outstanding young man helped serve us.

The keynote speaker was also a young lady who has committed her life to ending abortion, at only 26 years old, Christen Pollo, of Lansing, is president of Students for Life of Michigan and gave a powerful speech.

Manistee Catholic High School parents, you should be very proud of your kids.

Thanks to the staff at Manistee Catholic schools and the priests for your guidance and support at this outstanding Catholic school.

Last but not least thanks to all the board of Right to Life of Manistee for giving all the opportunity to attend this awesome life affirming event.

Dee Bennette

Scottville

Field Reprehensive, Right to Life of Michigan