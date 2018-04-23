Local leaders discuss future of early childhood education

MANISTEE COUNTY — Facilitating a discussion on the current state of early childhood education in Northern Michigan, the Next Generation Learning Center (NGLC) hosted State Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, on Monday morning.

VanderWall, and his daughter Alyssa, joined the conversation with other local representatives in education including West Shore Community College, Betsie Valley Community Center, Manistee ISD, Great Start Collaborative and local concerned parents.

On Monday, VanderWall engaged in a discussion on a number of issues, taking in different perspectives about topics like quality education and accessibility.

“This is a big part of where I believe we need to develop programming, as I tell people, from ‘womb to graduation’,” said VanderWall. “We are excited to learn a little bit more today, and see what we can do to help.”

Many attendees had questions about the future in funding for providers and how to sustain the future of early childhood education, which VanderWall said he believes is vital to the development of youth.

During the discussion, the ability to provide affordable services to parents was a topic about which many in attendance expressed their concerns.

For the NGLC, Jason Cross, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians director of Family Services, said the center works to ensure its services are affordable for parents, but the future of its current funding is not sustainable.

Cross said many providers are also living on low wages, making the recruitment of new educators a challenge.

“Even where we are at, we want to make it affordable for parents,” said Cross. “We can’t charge too much because we want them to bring their child here… we are looking for ways to help fund an education for ages 0-4 years old.”

Holly Karlsen, NGLC director, added that the center currently has a wait-list of 41 children between the ages of 0-3 years old. She said parents who currently bring their children to the center hail from five different counties.

“Since we opened, we’ve had 146 children in our care,” Karlsen said. “We have outgrown our space, we have outgrown our capabilities of enrolling more children and (we) have been looking for ways that we can get more children in. We are a ‘family first’ center, so it all depends on the needs of our families.”

Kelsey Carpenter, of Manistee, attended the discussion as a concerned parent. For Carpenter, paying the price of a quality education can be a challenge, especially when it comes to selecting a provider for early childhood education that also builds upon social and emotional development skills.

“My husband (Robert) and I both have higher education; we both work in the nonprofit world, so we do not have a lot of income. It is terribly challenging to determine how to make the best decisions for our family when you are looking at, potentially, one of our incomes going to child care,” she said. “As a parent, I expect the absolute best quality of care for my child.”

Taking in the concerns of both providers and parents, VanderWall said his goal is to work toward Northern Michigan becoming a leading example for quality education in the state.

VanderWall plans to focus on making strides toward change, gearing up for the long-term process of pushing to improve the education system in the state, as a whole.

“We’ve got an opportunity, and we have got to keep fighting when it comes to this,” said VanderWall. “I know it’s going to give us the future we need. Why not Manistee or Ludington be the example? Just because we live Up North does not mean that we don’t have that.”

State Rep. VanderWall represents the 101st District, which includes Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties. He recently announced his candidacy to represent people of the 35th state Senate district of Northern Michigan.