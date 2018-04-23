Looking Back for April 24

20 YEARS AGO

PEG commission readies campaign

The Public Education and Government Commission is readying a telephone survey and letter campaign to uncover opinions and possibly gain support from communities around the lake. Member John Mencarelli produced an approximately 20-question survey for the commission’s review at the Wednesday night meeting.

40 YEARS AGO

Trash collected

Manistee Jaycees paid a total of some $500 for trash collected from Manistee County roads and brought to a collection point in the Memorial Drive municipal parking lot. The Jaycees estimated at total of 125,000 bottles and cans were collected and hauled to White’s Landfill. League of Women Voters members separated some of the bottles and cans for recycling.

Pageant prelims under way

A meeting at Victorian 1888 was the start of Miss Manistee pageant preliminaries for most of this year’s contestants. Present were: Mary Beth Franklin, Kris Hamilton, Rene Johnson, Mary Berryhill, Darlene Wagberg, Bonnie Cabot and Jenny DeRosia. Some contestants also modeled in last week’s retail merchants’ fashion show.

60 YEARS AGO

Beekeepers of district will meet in Copemish

The annual spring meeting of the Northwest Michigan Beekeepers Association will be held on April 26 at the Methodist Church Annex in Copemish, it is announced by its secretary-treasurer Clarence Freeman. Starting at 1 p.m. the main event of the meeting will be the election of its officers.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum