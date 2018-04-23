Manistee alumna Burns to play hoops at Graceland University

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

MANISTEE — Growing up, Emma Burns always aspired to play basketball at a four-year school. Now, having signed to play for Iowa’s Graceland University, the 2016 Manistee High graduate has realized her dream.

“When I was younger, I played AAU and I was always like, ‘I’m going to play in college. I’m going to play at a university,’” Burns said. “That was always a goal as a little kid.”

Upon graduating from MHS, Burns continued her basketball career at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, where she started 13 games as a freshman and led the 29-5 Cougars in blocks with 2.6 per game.

Quick to acknowledge those who have helped her along the way, Burns points to the tireless efforts of her high school coach, Kenn Kott, as a key factor in her development, helping her to gain confidence and become an imposing figure in the paint.

“Mr. Kott has always been a really good coach,” Burns said. “… He really took the time to break down how to block.

“I kind of attribute my blocking skills to him, honestly, because he really worked with me. He talked to me about timing, and how to be efficient in blocking and trying to avoid a foul.”

Burns started every game in her sophomore season at KVCC. She contributed in a number of ways, averaging 5.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-leading 5.6 blocks her game.

Burns’ coach at Kalamazoo Valley, Talisha Bridges, was grateful to have such a proficient shot blocker on the roster.

“Up until the last game we had, (Burns) was the number one shot blocker in the country,” Bridges said. “Just having that caliber of player on our team was very amazing.”

Burns feels her time at Kalamazoo Valley helped her improve immensely.

“You can always grow as a player, so it’s really helped develop my skills,” she said. “I thank my coaches for that. I’m a post player, so they took the time to really work with me on my post game and to get more confident.”

As for her upcoming years at Graceland University, Burns’ goals extend beyond the basketball court.

“I’m always looking to improve my game, and I guess my life skills,” she said. “I’m really hoping to learn a lot, just with the move out of state, I guess. I have a lot of goals for myself as a person.”

For Burns, basketball is a part of life’s journey. A means to an end that allows her to receive an education, travel, meet new people and make connections. Connections like the one she has with Coach Bridges.

“Emma and I have grown a bond that is, at this point, pretty much unbreakable,” Bridges said. “She is just a phenomenal kid and I know she is going to do great at Graceland.”

Burns plans on majoring in psychology and pursuing a career in social work upon graduation. She looks forward to her forthcoming adventure.

“It’s just crazy, from going to high school to community college and then eventually just going through the steps and playing at a four-year school,” Burns said. “It feels really good. I’m really happy.”