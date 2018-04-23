Manistee girls soccer falls in season opener

By Kyle Kotecki

For the News Advocate

MANISTEE — The Manistee girls soccer team came up short at home against Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, falling 4-1 in their season opener Monday night.

Despite the loss, new head coach Jaclyn Trahan was pleased with her team’s performance.

“Last year they got mercied by this team,” Trahan said. “This has been a big step up and improvement. We’re proud of the effort they put through.”

The Warriors drew first blood, putting a shot into the net just nine minutes into the game. The Chippewas (0-1) played even with WMC until another ball found its way past the keeper with 9:14 remaining in the half.

“We need to work on winning air balls off of crosses,” Trahan said. “We have to learn to use our head a little bit more, to clear (the ball), and winning the ball in the air is the biggest thing.”

Manistee kept up the effort, and got two shots on goal in the last three minutes of the half that the WMC keeper managed to stop. The Chippewas went into halftime facing a 2-0 deficit.

The Warriors picked up where they left off to start the second half, finding the back of the net eight minutes into the second to take a 3-0 lead.

“(WMC) got two of their goals off corner kicks,” Trahan said. “They played those really well.”

Less than one minute later, Manistee answered back when Tatum Liston sent a pinpoint cross to Amber Miller, who deposited it into the back of the net for the Chippewas’ first goal of the season, making the score 3-1.

“These girls have been working so hard in practice,” Trahan said. “Our motto going into this is, ‘Give a perfect effort.’ … I think they stepped up. They wanted to show how much they’ve grown from last year.”

Manistee finished the game with eight shots on goal to WMC’s 15.

Unfortunately for MHS, the Warriors scored off a corner kick with 28:19 remaining in the game. The Chippewas kept up their effort, however, and played them even the rest of the way.

“They’re a great group,” Trahan said of her team. “There were so many good things from all of them. Each and every one of them stepped up in a certain way.

“(WMC) is a talented team,” she continued. “I’m glad we got to stick with them. We learned a lot tonight that we’re going to improve on.”