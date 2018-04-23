Near & Farr Friends to host presentation on Portage Point Inn

ONEKAMA — The Near & Farr Friends on Thursday will host a presentation on the history of Portage Point Inn, presented Lee Nordloh who has a particular viewpoint of the post-JJ Smith era through his grandfather’s ownership from 1959 to 1971.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Onekama Township Hall, located at 5435 Main St. in Onekama.

Nordloh has prepared a program that will focus on how the Inn came into being as a means to use the depleted lands of the lumber companies to the resort of today. He will be assisted by Jeneanne Fitzgerald who has enjoyed the benefits of living near the Inn since moving here from Chicago.

The Portage Point Inn was designed and built by the same company that built the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. For that very reason alone, it is an historical place and Michigan treasure.

Near & Farr Friends meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and guest lectures. There is no charge to attend the presentation, but donations are accepted to underwrite costs of hosting speakers.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.

Watch www.Onekama.info and Facebook at “1, Onekama, Michigan” for announcements. One may also sign up for email notices of each week’s program by sending an email to: nearandfarrfriends@gmail.com.