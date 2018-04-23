PREP ROUNDUP: MCC baseball swept by Pentwater; Riggs pitches 5-inning perfect game

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central started slow in its 2019 baseball season, giving up eight runs in the first inning of the first game of a West Michigan D League doubleheader, and dropped both games to Pentwater, 19-0 and 13-3 at Rietz Park Monday.

The Sabers failed to get a hit in the first game, and Mateo Barnett broke up a perfect game in the fifth and final inning with a dribbler to shortstop that was mishandled.

MCC improved on that in the nightcap, scoring three runs on one hit, a single by Nolan Fortier. Fortier came around to score, and Blake Johnson and Adam Pierce each reached base on errors and scored for the Sabers.

Johnson and Fortier each pitched in the first game, and Pierce started the second game, and was relieved by Justen Kuenzer in the nightcap.

MCC head coach Blaise LaPrad said that his top priority is to shore up the defense in order to keep games competitive.

“Against good teams in our league like Pentwater and Brethren, we can’t be giving them extra outs,” LaPrad said. “There was one inning where we probably gave them eight outs instead of three. We couldn’t get out of our own way, but a lot of it was first-game jitters.”

Riggs pitches perfect game in Brethren season opener

BRETHREN — Brethren started their season in boring fashion, at least for their fielders.

Jake Riggs pitched five perfect innings, striking out 13 of the 15 batters he faced in an 11-0 win over Mesick in the first game of a non-league doubleheader on Monday.

But the Bobcats came up short in the nightcap, leaving the bases loaded in the final inning of an 8-7 loss, to settle for the split.

Gavin Asiala went 3-for-3 and Adrian Dean and Skylar Wojciechowski each had a hit in the opener, which saw Mesick put just two balls in play, one of them a dribbler right back to Riggs.

Brethren blew the game open in the second inning, in which eight of the nine Bobcat batters scored a run.

Asiala started the second game on the mound, and Wojciechowski and Riggs each saw time in relief.

Riggs went 3-for-4 at the plate in the nightcap, and Hunter Wojciechowski was 2-for-4 in the game, which Mesick led 8-6 in the final inning. Brethren made it a 1-run game with a bases-loaded walk, but just could not get the key hit to earn the sweep.

Brethren head coach Julie Riggs said that she was happy with the split in her first games in charge of the program.

“That was only the fourth time we’ve been outside,” Riggs said. “The second game was close, and it just came down to one at-bat. All we needed was one to touch the bat.”

Brethren softball opens with sweep of Walkerville

BRETHREN — Brethren opened its softball season with a bang, sweeping a West Michigan D League doubleheader with Walkerville by scores of 12-0 and 18-2 Monday.

Whitney Dean started the game in the circle for the Bobcats, giving up one run on no hits and striking out six in three innings pitched. Kylah Richardson came on with two innings of relief, giving up four runs on three hits, and Mariah Pringle mopped up with one hitless, scoreless inning.

At the plate Dean had one hit, scored two runs and drove in two more, Pringle had three hits, scored three times and had one RBI, and Whitney Danks went off for two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored.

Brethren exchange student Pia Nordstrom had a base hit in her first-ever time at bat.

Pringle pitched a 5-inning no-hitter in the nightcap, striking out eight.

Brethren’s fielding was solid, as the Bobcats went the entire doubleheader without committing an error.

Dean went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the second game, Richardson had one hit but scored four times, Brianna Pettinato scored two runs and drove in two others and Pringle had a double and crossed the plate twice for the Bobcats.

Danks, Abbie Rittenhouse and Meggan Macurio each scored two runs in the nightcap.

Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski said that he was especially pleased with his team’s defense, especially since they were only able to practice outside for a total of two hours before the season opener.

“It was so cold, we didn’t really get a chance to work on much,” Modjeski said. “We came out and played fundamentally sound, we hit the ball well, our baserunning was really good. I was really pleased with the way they came out and played without being able to practice outdoors.”

Chippewa baseball mercied by Pine River

PINE RIVER — Manistee baseball had a rough outing in its 2019 season opener, falling to Pine River 16-1 in four innings on Monday.

Mayan Liston, Jayden O’Hagen and Raymond Schwass each had a hit for the Chippewas, and Liston scored the lone run for Manistee in the game in the first inning.

Andrew Jacoviak, Trevor Johns and Abdiel Nuñez pitched for the Chippewas, combining for 13 earned runs on 15 hits in the game.