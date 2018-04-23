Project Read Northwest continues mission to eradicate illiteracy

MANISTEE — It could be considered a hidden population, but it’s true that thousands of adults in Manistee and Benzie counties are considered illiterate or low-literacy, with the inability to read above an eighth-grade level.

This affects their work life, home life, health and well-being, but that is where Project Read Northwest, a nonprofit organization, comes in.

Now under the umbrella of United Way of Manistee County, Project Read continues to offer free and confidential one-on-one tutoring for adults in reading, writing, English as a second language, citizenship, GED preparation and math as it has — under various names — since 1967.

“Our goals are pretty much what they’ve always been: to reach people who need us,” said program coordinator and United Way board member Sue Wilson. “It’s a 50-year program, and we’re still always looking for tutors and trying to reach out to learners — the people who need us — and find out what their goals and needs are, and meet those the best we can.”

The official goals of Project Read Northwest are:

• To provide free literacy services to those who need them through one-on-one tutoring services by trained volunteers;

• To work cooperatively with established agencies and network current programs, then refer students to the most appropriate resources available;

• To create resources that are needed to help the students, such as expanding the tutor program in Manistee and Benzie counties;

• To make the public aware of the problem of illiteracy and that (Project Read) is here to help.

Many students find their way to Project Read through MichiganWorks! as they strive for their GED and discover they may benefit from one-on-one help. Local businesses have also been encouraged to urge employees to make use of its services if needed, while Centra Wellness and local libraries have also led individuals to the program.

Those seeking to contact Project Read Northwest directly can do so by calling the United Way office at (231) 723-2331.

“Oftentimes, people who don’t read well have developed great coping skills to get by,” Wilson said. “They’re very smart, but we would like to help them go further. They need to know that they can trust us and the one-on-one process, working together with a tutor.

“It may seem simple, but sometimes it’s just help applying for a driver’s license,” she added. “Some may need help moving up in their job.

“Employers have told us that he or she is really a bright person, fulfilling their job more than adequately, but if they could just get those reading and comprehension skills, they could move up to a different position.”

The key cog, of course, to Project Read’s operation is its volunteer tutors.

“A tutor should be somebody who is committed and willing to spend the time and effort that it takes to work with a learner,” Wilson said.

Tutors are expected to be responsible, dependable, patient and passionate for helping others.

New tutors will fill out an application (which will be background checked) during a one-hour orientation session and must also complete a six-hour tutor training. Wilson said she expects the next training session to be held in May and/or June. The frequency of these training sessions depend on their need.

Tutors provide their own transportation to meet weekly with a learner, as all meetings must be held at public facilities. The length of the student-tutor relationship depends on an individual student’s needs, but tutors are expected to commit to one year.

Project Read Northwest provides the tutor training; ongoing support and mentoring for tutors; and learning materials, books and resources.

Those interesting in tutoring should also call the United Way office at (231) 723-2331.