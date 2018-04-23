Stabilizing the shoreline: MDOT continues work along U.S. 31 in Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE — Despite April’s snow flurries, the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) stabilization of Bear Lake’s shoreline along U.S. 31, near Highland Drive, is still on schedule.

Crews continued to work Monday on the project, which includes construction of a retaining wall alongside the stretch of U.S. 31. that winds closest to the water. The work is to help stabilize the roadway, while MDOT will also repair settled pavement and replace the guardrail.

One lane of alternating traffic continues to be controlled with a temporary traffic signal during construction, which is expected to be complete by May 25.