Betsie Valley library to host magician

THOMPSONVILLE — The Betsie Valley District Library will present Gordon Russ the magician next month.

This fun comedy magic show will take place at 6 p.m. on May 4 at Betsie Valley Elementary, located at 17936 Cadillac Highway in Thompsonville.

The performance is jammed packed with surprises, magic, comedy and fun. Gordon has been working hard to create a show everyone can enjoy. Audience members will come up and join the show.

This free program is fun for the whole family. For more information call (231) 378-2716.