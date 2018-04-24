CASMAN board gets update on state tests

MANISTEE — CASMAN Academy director Shelly VanVoorst updated her board of education on Monday evening on progress being made with the state mandated testing.

Board president Steve Parsons generated the conversation regarding testing when he asked about the level of participation on the SAT tests at CASMAN.

“All but one of the students that were supposed to participate did on that test,” said VanVoorst. “I have a makeup planned for this week. On the ACT we had two students that were absent the day we gave the test, and we are making that up on Wednesday. One student already confirmed he will be making it up.”

VanVoorst said many people don’t understand the importance of taking tests like the state mandated M-STEP or PSAT tests.

“The state mandated ones are not something they can opt out of anymore,” said VanVoorst. “I sent home a letter to parents and said if they choose not to send their child to school and purposely have them miss those tests that it does count against us.”

VanVoorst said parents have made the comment they don’t want to drag down the school scores and don’t stop their child from attending on those days, but by not showing up it hurts them even more.

“What we get for that student now is a big fat zero and I think that is something we will be fighting for a while in changing them from thinking that way about taking the test,” said VanVoorst.

VanVoorst also updated the board on progress with the new food pantry at the school. The food pantry is run during the school year to make sure all students have access to food when they are not in school on weekends and during breaks. She told the board they are letting the inventory decrease since the end of the school year is approaching.

“It’s not operational during the summer and I worry that anything we put in might not keep as the room isn’t air conditioned and you have to be careful with the humidity,” said VanVoorst. “We will stock it again in the fall.”

Board member Dr. Layne Godzina agreed that it is best to re-stock it this fall.

“Even though it is non-perishable items, it still isn’t a good idea to keep them around over summer,” said Godzina.

Other things that VanVoorst brought to the board is that awards night has been set for 5:30 p.m. on May 9 at the school. Graduation will follow with 6 p.m. commencement exercises at the Ramsdell Theatre on May 24.

“Our student day will be May 31 and summer school will start immediately the following week and run for three weeks,” said VanVoorst.

The director also updated the board on the snow days that need to be made up. CASMAN has one day they are looking at making up.

“That time will made up over two half day Fridays that were originally scheduled as Flex Fridays,” said VanVoorst. “I have applied with the state for a single snow day waiver for the day called on April 16 and I should know by the end of the month if it has been improved or not.”

Board members were reminded that on May 15 they will be holding their annual joint meeting with the Manistee ISD which charters CASMAN Academy. The meeting will be held at the ISD building in Parkdale.

“We usually join them for a joint meeting at the end of their regular meeting closer to 5 p.m. and then we hold our regular monthly meeting after the ISD one,” said VanVoorst.

Board members were also given a presentation by English language arts teacher Elizabeth Lakin and social studies teacher Bill Kinnunen. Both teachers spoke on what subjects they teach at CASMAN and activities taking place in their classrooms.