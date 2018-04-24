Chips drop two heartbreakers to Orioles

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

MANISTEE — Manistee baseball dropped a pair of close games to Ludington Tuesday, falling 1-0 and 2-1 in their home-opening doubleheader at Rietz Park.

“I keep telling the guys, ‘We’re close,’” said head baseball coach Dave Edmondson. “We’re right there. We’re ready to turn that corner and make this thing a program, but we have to get over the hump of losing one-run games.”

Evan Bauman and Mayan Liston combined to no-hit the Orioles in the first game, in which the only run scored came in the third inning courtesy of three errors and a stolen base.

Edmondson was pleased with his pitchers’ performance.

“We had really good pitching from Evan Bauman, Mayan Liston and Logan Buren,” he said. “They really kept us close and threw big pitches when we needed them to. We just couldn’t get over that hump to get a run in when we wanted to.”

Manistee had a golden chance to score in the final inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Liston was called out at the plate on a wild pitch for not sliding, ending the game.

“You got bases loaded and a ball goes to the backstop and they call a guy out for not sliding,” Edmondson said. “That’s how the game ends. That’s a tough pill to swallow.”

The Chippewas (1-3) and the Orioles traded runs in the first inning of game two.

Liston scored Manistee’s only run of the day when he led off the game with a base hit, advanced to third on two ground balls and scored on a wild pitch.

After Ludington scored once more in the second, defense took center stage as both teams went scoreless for the remainder of the game.

“It was tough because you lose two one-run games and every time you lose a one-run game every little thing that you could have done different or you didn’t do right is magnified,” Edmondson said. “One-run games are tough. Every little thing matters. Every strike matters. Every ground ball. Every fly ball. Every throw.”