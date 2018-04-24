Countywide taxable, equalized values increase

MANISTEE — For the second straight year, and fourth time in the past five, Manistee County saw increases in both its equalized and taxable values in 2018, according to equalization director Roger Elbers.

Elbers delivered his department’s annual report to the Manistee County Board of Commissioners at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

“We did have an increase in the assessed value of the county by .83 percent, which is about $11 million,” he said. “And we had an increase in taxable value at 1.73 percent, which is about $19 million.”

Each April, commissioners are to determine the county equalized value. To do so, Elbers’ office examines the assessment rolls of all 14 townships and one city within Manistee County to determine whether the real and personal property has been equally and uniformly assessed at true cash value.

All townships and the city are assessed at 50 percent of true cash value as prescribed by law.

According to Michigan property tax law, assessed value is determined by a property’s market value. The assessed value when multiplied by two will give an approximate market value of the property.

An equalized value is an assessed value that has been adjusted following county and state equalization. The county’s board of commissioners and the Michigan State Tax Commission must review local assessments and adjust, or equalize, them if they are above or below the constitutional 50 percent level of assessment.

Elbers reported that Manistee County has 349,969.61 acres that is divided by 24,525 real property descriptions for 2018. The county equalized value for the year is $1,401,404,800, which represents an increase of .83 percent from 2017, or a gain of $11,526,405.

“The assessed value and the equalized value are the same, so no factors (adjustments) need to be applied,” Elbers said.

Manistee County’s taxable value, Elbers said, is $1,128,263,138 for 2018, which represents an increase of 1.73 percent, or a gain of $19,167,800, from the year before.

According to Michigan tax law, a property’s taxable value is used for determining the property owner’s tax liability. Property taxes have been paid on taxable value since 1994, when Proposal A went into effect.

Taxable value increases from year to year by the rate of inflation or 5 percent, whichever is lower. This year’s taxable value was calculated with a formula using the State Tax Commission published inflation rate of 2.1 percent and including any new construction.

A property’s state equalized value can also become taxable value, according to Elbers’ report. After a transfer for sale takes place, the value becomes uncapped and the following year the current state equalized value becomes that year’s published rate of inflation plus any new construction or until the property is once again transferred.

Elber’s report also showed that of the county’s total equalized value, 80.03 percent is residential property, 7.11 percent is commercial, 6.45 percent is personal property, 3.59 percent is industrial and 2.82 percent is agricultural.

“The majority of our property is residential, but I wanted to point out that personal property is down to 6 percent when it has traditionally been about 10,” Elbers said. He also compared Manistee County’s breakdown to surrounding counties.

“Mason County’s residential is at 58 percent of their value, the big difference being their industrial is at 22 percent,” Elbers said. “For Benzie County, over 90 percent of their value is in residential. That’s basically because they have Crystal Lake and shoreline. Their industrial is only 0.29 percent.

“Grand Traverse is 75 percent residential and the big difference there is 16 percent is in the commercial class.”

The report also charted Manistee County’s equalized values for the past 12 years.

“You’ll notice back in 2008, we were at $1.6 billion,” Elbers pointed out, “so even though the values are starting to go back up, it’s still $200 million less than we were 10 years ago.”

The report also listed the county’s top 10 property owners by taxable value for 2018:

1. Consumers, $33,090,369;

2. T.E.S. Filer City, $25,545,958;

3. Packaging Corporation of America, $10,351,224;

4. METC LLC, $8,916,200;

5. Meijer/Meijer Realty Company, $7,793,170;

6. Martin Marietta, $7,359,954;

7. DTE Gas Company, $5,908,300;

8. Arcadia Bluffs, $4,959,035;

9. Morton International, $3,988,872; and

10. American Materials, $3,923,810.

Manistee County’s Department of Equalization consists of Elbers, Heather Vasquez (deputy equalization director), Lisa Senters (appraiser), Kristyn Lange (property description specialist/GIS technician) and Lucas Balmer (description analyst). Elbers informed the board Tuesday’s annual report would be his last, as he is set to retire this summer.

The Manistee County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to adopt the 2018 county equalization report as submitted.