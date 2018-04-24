Gustad, Miller Elks May students of the month

MANISTEE — Students who are active in school and community projects are the ones who become the leaders of tomorrow.

Manistee High School’s Jacob Gustad and Madison Miller, who were named the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 May students of the month, fit into that category. The local Elks lodge selects students each month for this honor based on character, school and community service, leadership and scholastic achievement.

Gustad is the son of Dan and Sue Gustad, of Manistee, and during his time at Manistee High School he has accumulated a 4.077 grade point average.

Community service has ranked high in Gustad’s life as he has served as a volunteer usher at the Vogue Theatre, a summer basketball camp counselor, Pop Warner football camp counselor, a summer Bible school counselor at the United Methodist Church and as a youth group member at the Methodist Church.

Over the course of the past four years Gustad has been a very active participant in sports being a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He also has been a member of the Manistee High School Symphonic Band for all four years of high school and serves as leader of the percussion section.

School clubs and organizations he has been active in are the National Honor Society for three years including being treasurer in 2017-18, Students Against Destructive Decisions for two years, Tolerance group for one year and as student mentor to middle school students for one year.

Gustad said being busy keeps him centered on the important things in life.

“My busy schedule has taught me to stay focused, be organized and prioritize my time to accomplish tasks and academic goals,” said Gustad. “Academics has always been my top priority, but I feel that being involved in athletics and other extracurricular clubs have helped me to be the well rounded person that I am today.”

Getting that solid academic foundation is something that Gustad believes in very strongly and what helps make a well rounded person.

“I believe that it is very important to constantly challenge myself so that I can achieve my academic goals and prepare to be successful at the college level and beyond,” said Gustad. “I have also learned the importance of being an active member of my school and to always strive to make a positive difference in our community and the lives of others.”

Teacher Joe Hendges who coached and taught Gustad, feels quite simply that the MHS senior “is as good as they come.”

“When Jake entered high school he was enrolled in my United States history courses,” said Hendges. “The attention to detail that Jake showed throughout the school year was beyond impressive. Jake is as intelligent as they come, in fact, he may be the most intelligent student I’ve ever had. Combine that with a dedicated approach and you have the makings, again, for a student who is as good as they come.”

Manistee High School’s Madison Miller is the other honoree for the month of May. She is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Miller of Bear Lake and carries at 3.86 grade point average.

Manistee High School principal Andy Huber said Miller is a student the younger pupils should emulate.

“Madison has been an excellent role model for the students of Manistee throughout her entire career at Manistee High School,” said Huber. “She is an involved and interested student who has the respect of staff and students alike and will graduate in the top 10 of her class.”

Huber said Miller carries all the qualities they like to see in students.

“In short, Madison is a leader among her fellow students by her positive focus, willingness to take a stand and example,” said Huber. “She has easily earned the reputation among staff members as a most trusted student.”

During her high school years Miller has served as vice president of the National Honor Society, student council president, Manistee Tolerance group, Chip Cast and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She also has been active on the athletic fields with swimming, basketball and softball.

In the community she has served as an altar server, with the United Way campaign and as a swim teacher.

Miller said that she also puts a priority on academics and community service.

“Though the extra curricular activities I participate in have been a big part of my high school career, academics is one of my main priorities,’ said Miller. “I have maintained honor roll throughout high school as well as being one of the top 10 in my class. I believe that giving back to the community and helping is a great way to make Manistee County a valuable destination for the people who live there and people who visit.”