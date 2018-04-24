Junior Achievement helps students gain job skills

MANISTEE — A good education gives students the tools they need for a good career, but most employers agree that is only one piece of the puzzle.

Knowing how to put those skills to use in the workforce is the key for any successful career, and one venue that students can gain that knowledge is through programs like Junior Achievement. What that program does is teach students career readiness skills.

At Manistee Catholic Central, eighth and ninth grade students participated in Junior Achievement this year under the guidance of 4Front Credit Union’s Tamara DePonio. She worked with the students through seven sessions that were covered from March 21 to April 25.

The Junior Achievement program at Manistee Catholic Central was a result of Manistee Catholic Central Schools Reach Higher Program that was directed by Ed Kolanowski, Rachel Henderson and the MCC Foundation.

During the program, the students practiced the basic concepts and principles of the workplace. Junior Achievement promotes the four Cs of the workplace — creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration.

Other things that get addressed are what it means to be a good worker and how to improve their career skills and likelihood of success. For example one of the student activities was interviewing each other so they can be ready for the real experience later in life.

“It was fun just to make those memories,” said student Cameryn Sutcliffe.

Fellow student Austin Taylor felt the program had many worthwhile components to it.

“Junior Achievement is a fun program to participate in,” he said. “It helped me in finding ways to get a job. This program aims to helps students find jobs they are interested in and realizing what skills they need to get that job.”

Blake Johnson agreed with Taylor saying the class helped him “learn different qualities to be successful in the workforce.”