League of Women Voters High School Senior registration day

MANISTEE — One of the most important missions of the League of Women Voters Manistee County is to engage citizens in our democracy.

The League continues this effort Thursday from 9 to noon with hosting of the Third Annual High School Senior Voter Registration Day at the Vogue Theatre. Two hundred twenty seniors from all schools in Manistee County have been invited to the theatre to view the film “Iron-Jawed Angels,” a powerful film about the last 10 years of the suffrage movement which ended in 1920 with the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

Following the film screening, the students will sign their voter registration forms in front of Manistee County clerk Jill Nowak. This will enable the students to vote by absentee ballot in their first election if they are not in the area due to work or college.

Prior to Thursday’s event League members will be visiting the schools with a presentation which helps students understand the registration and voting process and the importance of citizen participation in a democracy. Becoming a voter is truly a right of passage for our young adults.

This is the third year that the Mika Meyer Law Firm has partnered with the League in order to help defray the cost of student transportation to the Vogue. This year we are proud to announce a second partnership with the Boyer Insurance Agency to assist with funds for transportation. The League deeply appreciates the support of both of these local businesses.

The League of Women Voters encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League is strictly nonpartisan, neither endorsing candidates nor supporting political parties. Membership is open to men and women of all ages.

For more information about this program or the LWV Manistee County, visit the website: lwvmanisteecounty.org