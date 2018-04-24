Looking Back for April 25

40 YEARS AGO

Manistee schools seek millage renewal

There will be no request for increased taxes for Manistee Public Schools this year but the Board of Education last night formally decided to ask the voters to renew the 14 ½ mills the district has been collecting. The 14 mills would be used for operation of the school district. The money would allow the district to continue its present level of services with some minor increases in programs. The half mill which will appear as a separate proposal, would be used to pay for some major maintenance projects that are needed now or will be shortly.

Interlochen in Manistee

The Interlochen Arts Academy Band was in Manistee yesterday for a performance before fourth, fifth and sixth graders and band students. The 76-member band is touring Michigan as part of the “Interlochen Outreach” program of the Michigan Council for the Arts. The concert is sponsored by Jefferson P.T.A.

60 YEARS AGO

Wise and Johnson are top seniors

Superintendent James Barr of Norman-Dickson High School announces Judith Ann Wise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wise of Wellston, is valedictorian of the 1958 graduating class and Lenore Allayne Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Johnson of Brethren, was named salutatorian.

80 YEARS AGO

House maids being sought

The Michigan State Employment Office here has noticed a decline applicants having experience as house maids. Calls are received occasionally for girls who have had past experience in this type of work but it seems very difficult to fill these orders. Young girls between 18 and 25 who desire domestic work are urged to put in their applications at the employment office in the city building.

Widen Street

City street employees started work this morning in widening Fifth Avenue. Three feet of additional road space will be given by settling the curb and gutter back, City Manager Otto Damrow announces.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum