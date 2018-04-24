National Day of Prayer set for May 3

MANISTEE — The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Pray for America – Unity”, taken from Ephesians 4:3, which challenges believers to mobilize unified public prayer for America. “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace”.

The Manistee County celebration will gather at noon on May 3 on the steps of Manistee City Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.

President of this year’s effort, Dr. Ronnie Floyd, pastor and former Southern Baptist Convention president, poses three questions to followers of Christ asking them to consider: What is God saying to our country right now? What is His heart for this nation? What is His call for this nation?