Onekama splits with Benzie Central in baseball season opener

By ROBERT MYERS

Pioneer Sports Network

BENZONIA — In a double-header packed with rallies and counter rallies, it was only fitting that Onekama and Benzie Central split their baseball season opener on Tuesday night.

Benzie Central took the opener 5-4, while Onekama rallied in the second game to win 8-6.

“I was very happy with the way our young men bounced back in the second game. One of the things that we will take away is how hard we played,” said Onekama coach John Neph. “We just kept battling and battling, and Benzie did too. That’s what made it a great night at the ball park. Both teams played really hard. They won one, and we won one.”

Onekama took the early advantage in the opener when Luke Mauntler singled to start the game and then came around to score on a trio of passed balls. The lead held until the bottom of the third. The Huskies got their offense going on a lead-off bunt by Darren Childs. He came around to score on a Quintin Trainer double, and Benzie Central added two more runs on a bloop double later in the inning.

The Portagers got one back in the fourth when Jonathan Adams doubled and came around to score on a single by Wade Sedlar. The rally continued in earnest in the sixth inning. Jacob Mauntler tripled and scored on an Adams single. Adams went on to score on a throwing error to give Onekama a 4-3 lead.

Despite their rally to take the lead, Onekama could not hold on in the bottom half of the inning. The Huskies loaded the bases on a bloop single by Childs with one out and then walked in back to back at bats to win the game 5-4.

“Onekama battled. We got fortunate that their pitchers got a little wild, but our guys were disciplined enough to take advantage of it,” said Benzie Central coach Eric Johnston. “Not ones did our guys hang their heads, which I’m really proud of. We have a very young group so being under the varsity pressure for the first time, I think they wore physically a bit down, but they battled.”

Onekama once again took a 1-0 lead to start the second game, but the Huskies countered right back in the bottom half as Childs came in to score on a throwing error to first.

The Portagers then put up four runs in the second inning. Austin Harper started the inning by reaching base and coming around to score on a wild pitch. The Portagers then loaded the bases, and after a pitching changed, Jacob Mauntler dropped in a bloop single for an RBI. Luke Mauntler drove in a third run on a sacrifice fly, and Sedlar beat out a throw to first that drew the first baseman off the bag to drive in the final run of the inning.

Once again though, it was time for a rally. Childs drove in a pair of runs on a single. Devin Milliron doubled in two more runs, and Quintin Trainer gave the Huskies a 6-5 lead on an RBI single.

Ben Acton came out two-out RBI double the next inning to help the Portagers score two runs in the inning to take back the lead, and in the top of the fourth, Sedlar drove in an insurance run.

Harper picked up the win in relief, as the game was shortened to four innings due to darkness and incoming rain showers.

Onekama (1-1) returns to action at 4 p.m. on April 26 at Shelby, and looks to continue its season with plenty of confidence based on Tuesday’s opener.

“I think the game against Benzie adds to our confidence. I think we saw some things that we expected, and we have a couple things we have to work on, but it’s all good. We have a to do list of things we have to work on, but the list is shorter than I thought it was going to be.”