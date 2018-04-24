PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee girls tennis loses 5-3 at Elk Rapids in season opener

ELK RAPIDS — Manistee began its 2018 girls tennis season with an encouraging outing at Elk Rapids Monday afternoon.

The Chippewas dropped the dual match by the score of 5-3, but only lost four matches after having to forfeit the third singles flight due to a lack of numbers.

Manistee won the first singles and top two doubles flights, all in straight sets. Katie Huber won first singles match 7-5, 6-1, Alice Fink-Jensen and Lauren Mikolajczak took first doubles 6-3, 6-3 and Trinity Herbert and Maddy Tabaczka won second doubles 7-5, 6-4.

Jaelyn Thomas fell in second singles 2-6, 2-6 and Haley Harland dropped her match in fourth singles 0-6, 0-6.

On the doubles side, Breanna Alexander and Emily Krolczyk lost 6-7 (6-8), 1-6 in third doubles and the fourth doubles team of Ava Bladzik and Camilla Rannisi fell 0-6, 0-6.

“The girls played well for their first time out on the court,” Manistee coach Vicki Sheffield said.

MCC, Bear Lake finish 2nd, 3rd in WMDL golf debut

PENTWATER — Manistee Catholic Central posted the best individual score, but Pentwater the next four best to win the first West Michigan D League golf jamboree of the season on Tuesday.

The Falcons posted a team score of 163 over the 9-hole Golden Sands course in Pentwater, followed by MCC’s 182, Bear Lake at 218 and Mason County Eastern’s 279.

MCC’s John Slivka had best round of the day, shooting a 35, 4 shots ahead of the field.

Nick Hansen shot a 46 for the Sabers, followed by Preston Picardat (50) and Alex Shriver (51).

Yuki Babinec led the way for Bear Lake, posting a 47. Tai Babinec shot a 49, Jonah Hengy carded a 59 and Kyle Fink rounded out the scorers with a 63.

Pentwater’s four scorers of Gannon McDonough, Seth Matulis, Will Kolenda and Michael Kenney shot 39, 39, 40 and 45 respectively to win the match.

Bobcat soccer falls 6-1 to Ogemaw Heights

BRETHREN — Brethren girls soccer ran out of gas in its 2019 home opener, conceding three late goals in a 6-1 loss to Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday.

Kayla Conrad scored the Bobcats’ only goal, assisted by Keisha Picklesimer with just under 13 minutes left in the contest.

That goal made the score 3-1, in a game that Brethren (0-1-1) held its own up until that point. The Bobcats amassed 14 shots in the first half, but fell behind early to the Falcons, and simply never recovered.

Brethren head coach Krystal Magee said that fatigue was a factor in the loss, which was just the sixth time this season her team has been outdoors.

“You can’t compare an indoor practice to getting out on the field,” Magee said. “To be completely honest I think we were a little tired. Conditioning in the weight room, running in a hallway in the school, running on treadmills, that’s only going to do so much.”

The loss was the first full game played in goal by freshman keeper Kennadey Smith, who Magee insisted was not to blame for the lopsided score, especially the three late goals that made the score somewhat deceiving.

“Kennadey did a really nice job, and she stepped up,” Magee said. “A few mistakes made by the defense kind of left my goalie hanging high and dry.”

Next up for the Bobcats is a home game against Roscommon on Thursday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

Onekama softball swept by Benzie Central

BENZONIA — Onekama’s young softball team was taught a lesson in its 2019 season opener at Benzie Central on Tuesday, losing two Northwest Conference games 13-0 and 19-4.

Hope Showalter had the Portagers’ only hit in the first game, but Onekama started strong in the second, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning before the Huskies blew the game open in the fourth.

Katelyn McGrady had two hits in the nightcap, and Ellie Magnan, Zoe Morley, Coriena Maxey and Hanna Hughes each had one.

“The pitching wasn’t good, but it wasn’t all that bad either, they just hit the ball pretty good,” Onekama head coach Rob Johnson said. “With the young group we’ve got, we’ve just got to build on the positives and let go of the bad stuff. We had some nice plays, and we’ll build from that.”