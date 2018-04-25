An angler’s haven: Tippy Dam receives grant for bank, access repair project

WELLSTON — With spring finally in swing and summer drawing near, the Big Manistee River is as inviting as ever to anglers and recreationalists alike.

One of Manistee County’s most popular access points to the natural resource is Tippy Dam of Wellston, and those who frequent the local landmark can expect to see improvements to area in the months to come.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently announced that 14 habitat restoration projects around the state, totaling more than $2 million, will be funded by several grant programs in 2018, including a bank and access repair project below Tippy Dam.

“These projects continue our investment in habitats to sustain healthy fisheries for generations to come,” said Joe Nohner, a DNR fisheries biologist. “We’re excited to award these grants and work with the recipients to improve upon Michigan’s already world-class fisheries.”

According to the DNR, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and private citizens submitted a total of 41 applications requesting more than $7.72 million in funding to complete priority habitat projects in their areas. These projects were submitted, evaluated and awarded through three grant processes.

The Aquatic Habitat Grant Program seeks to protect and restore fish and aquatic habitats; the Dam Management Grant Program focuses on dam removal, maintenance and repair; and the Habitat Improvement Account provides funding for habitat projects in the Manistee, Muskegon and Au Sable rivers’ watersheds.

The nonprofit organization, Trout Unlimited, in partnership with the Huron-Manistee National Forest Service, was awarded $185,043 from the Habitat Improvement Account for the bank and access repair at Tippy Dam.

“(Tippy Dam) is one of the highest accessed and used sites that we have,” Nohner said. “It’s a really popular spot, with just a ton of fishing that goes on there, and because of that there’s erosion concerns.

“And of course erosion provides safety concerns and concerns about fish habitat as well,” he added. “The plan with this grant is to install some structures and pathways that will mitigate the erosion at the shoreline, and try to provide access points able to withstand foot traffic.”

The project calls for stabilized rock access routes to be constructed along a 250-foot stretch of shoreline located nearly 600 feet from the dam on the south side of the river.

“Along that bend there will be quite a few ways to get down to the water,” Nohner said. “We’ve done similar projects before, and we’ve found if you don’t provide the public with enough access points, they’ll make their own, which kind of defeats the purpose of a project like this.”

A construction timeline has yet to be established.

The Tippy Dam — known as Junction Hydro when it was completed in 1918 — was eventually named after Charles W. Tippy of Consumers Power.

The dam is Consumers’ second largest hydro dam, known at the time of its construction for its innovation and design. It produces up to 20,000 kilowatts, providing electricity to approximately 6,500 customers.

The DNR’s Habitat Improvement Account is funded by Consumers Energy as part of a major settlement agreement that relicensed the company’s hydropower projects on the Au Sable, Manistee and Muskegon rivers.

To learn more about these programs and other grant opportunities, visit the DNR website at michigan.gov/dnrgrants.