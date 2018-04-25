The Clairvoyants to perform at Little River Casino on Friday

MANISTEE — “America’s Got Talent” runner-up, The Clairvoyants, will perform the astounding tricks that earned them the title of World Champions of Mentalism this week in Manistee.

The duo will entertain an audience at 9 p.m. on Friday at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee.

The Clairvoyants — Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass — were both born and raised in Austria and now reside in Austria and America. When they met in 2011, they began to develop their “second sight” act, and two months later brought it to the stage for the first time.

Within a year they had developed a full-length show. Shortly thereafter, they began touring Europe.

In 2014, they received their first long-term contract in America when they performed in the show “The Illusionarium” by Jeff Hobson. A custom theater was built for this show on the cruise ship “Norwegian Getaway”. After a six-month run in “The Illusionarium,” they were offered a featured spot in the largest touring magic show in the world, “The Illusionists,” produced by Simon Painter.

As part of the brand-new show “The Illusionists 1903,” they toured Australia, Mexico and the Middle East after which they continued with “The Illusionists 2.0” and “The Illusionists – Live From Broadway.” A highlight of their career was the opportunity to perform at the Sydney Opera House.

This winter they are experiencing another career highlight, appearing in the show “The Illusionists – Turn of the Century at the Palace Theatre in New York City,” on Broadway.

In 2016, they decided to take part in the biggest talent show in the world, “America’s Got Talent.” After four months, six different performances and more than 100,000 contestants, America voted them second place. In October 2016 they appeared, together with winner Grace Vanderwaal, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Being a part of that show was another major step in the evolution of their careers. Van Tass and Ten were awarded the “German Champions of Mentalism”, “Magicians of the Year”, 2015 and, were chosen as the “World Champions of Mentalism, 2015”, a prize that hadn’t been awarded in 30 years.

For tickets to Friday’s show, call 800-585-3737 or visit www.lrcr.com.