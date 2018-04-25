Consumers Energy planned power outage set for Manistee area

MANISTEE — To safely make electrical repairs and improve reliability, about 4,200 Manistee area customers will experience a three-hour power interruption beginning early on April 28.

From approximately 2-5 a.m., 4,207 customers will be interrupted to make repairs to an electrical substation within the city of Manistee. The work was originally scheduled for April 14, but was rescheduled because of a spring storm that hit the state.

The work involves replacing damaged substation equipment to improve reliability.

Consumers Energy has mailed all customers postcards with the outage information, including a backup date, if needed, of Sunday, April 29. Customers who have signed up for the company’s automatic outage alerts are being notified in advance of the outage.

The general area of affected customers are in portions of the city of Manistee and Filer Township, bordered by Monroe Road to the north, Manistee Lake to the east, Lake Michigan to the west and Pruess Road to the south.

