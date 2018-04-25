Consumers Energy to start environmental remediation project

MANISTEE — Consumers Energy recently announced its plans to complete an environmental remediation project at the former manufactured gas plant located at 30 Jones St. in Manistee.

The bulk of project is expected to start in May.

Greg Zellmer, project manager with Arcadis and consultant for Consumers Energy, said the remediation project will address the soil impacted by historical operations at the site and along the Manistee riverbank.

During a Manistee City Council meeting on April 17, a project overview was introduced to council, tracing the steps and course of action Consumers Energy plans to take over the next year.

On Oct. 17, Consumers Energy requested council grant an extension of their license through Dec. 31, 2020, to perform environmental testing at the former manufactured gas plant (MGP) site, which was unanimously approved. The original license was granted in 1999.

The former manufactured gas plant provided gas to Manistee from 1882 to 1949, but Consumers Energy purchased the plant in 1922. The plant was retired in 1945, and decommissioned in 1955.

Since then, through many investigations, groundwater treatments and remedial technology evaluations, Zellmer said Consumers Energy found traces of coal tar on site, which is the primary byproduct from the manufactured gas process.

“Basically, since 1970 or so, we have been doing an investigation to determine what potential impacts were associated with that,” said Zellmer. “Typically, there are byproducts associated (with) the manufacturing of the gas, and some of those byproducts made their way into the soil.”

The former site structures have been demolished, Zellmer said, but impacts still exist below the soil. Remediation work will be completed in accordance with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the Army Corp of Engineers.

“We have come up with a strategy,” he said. “We have been working with the MDEQ to determine how we are going to get that cleaned up.”

A process called “In-situ Soil Stabilization” (ISS) was selected as the preferred solution to the problem, said Zellmer. He said the process will require many steps before completion.

According to Consumers Energy, ISS is a remedial technology involving the destruction and/or encapsulation of impacted soil by forming a solid material. For treatment, this solidification is accomplished by mechanical processes and a chemical reaction between the soil and binding reagents.

“What we want to do is stop (the contaminates) from becoming mobile in the soil,” said Zellmer. “We will install a bunch of cement columns to solidify the soil and put everything in place. Instead of groundwater flowing through that area, it is going to flow around the monolith and prevent any mobilization, movement or impact to the environment.”

The project outline includes the following items:

• Install soil erosion and sedimentation controls;

• Excavate the top 15-feet of soil onsite, and temporarily stockpile for reuse as backfill material (pending confirmation from testing);

• Use the ISS process to treat offsite, and solidify around 49,000 cubic yards of the upland and bank soils;

• Dispose impacted groundwater and soil at the Manistee County Landfill;

• Install fencing along the bank to protect the ISS monolith; and

• Restore the remediation area.

Additional testing of materials will be completed at another Consumers Energy site near the Iron Works building on Ashland and Cross streets. Truck activity will involve hauling materials from the main site to the testing area and the landfill, and deliver ISS materials to the site.

“We are trying to minimize any traffic on the streets when we are removing the soil, because again, we are going to be moving quite a bit of soil,” Zellmer said. “The plan is to excavate out the soil (at 30 Jones St.) and place it onto trucks and travel across the railway. We will travel to the other Consumer’s owned property, where we will be testing the soil.”

Zellmer said no road closures are planned; however, Mason, Jones, Ashland, River and Cross streets, which are between the two sites, will see moderate truck activity.

Andrew Santini, with Consumers Energy, said final project data will be published in their annual report. Santini said Consumers Energy will also monitor the conditions of the streets before and after the process, due to frequent activity of the heavy equipment.

The work schedule for the project is as follows:

• April to May: Mobilization and pre-ISS activities on site;

• May to September: Excavation and ISS process;

• September to October: Backfill process and site restoration; and

• Oct. 24: Demobilize from the site.

Traffic and pedestrian control measures will be enforced throughout the duration of the work, due to public safety.

“The sidewalk along the property on Mason Street will be closed, but the street will be open for parking,” said Zellmer. “We started mobilization to the site (last week). We moved some equipment out there and are doing some electrical work right now.”

For more information, contact Eric Gustad, Consumers Energy community affairs manager, at (231) 233-5830 or email Eric.Gustad@consumersenergy.com.

Visit www.consumersenergy.com/jones-street-remediation/ for a detailed overview of the project.