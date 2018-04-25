Gopherwood Concerts presents Jen Sygit house concert

CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts brings Southern Michigan’s own Jen Sygit Up North to a concert at Paul and Nancy Brown’s house, at 8 p.m. on May 12 located at 4320 E. 46 Rd in Cadillac. Limited seating at this special house concert is sure to sell out quickly, so pick up your tickets in advance.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Sygit has three solo albums under her belt with her latest release, “So Long Pollyanna” named as album of the year by both John Bommarito (107.1 fm Ann Arbor) and The Progressive Torch and Twang (88.9 fm East Lansing).

“So Long Pollyanna” was also nominated for two Jammie Awards (WYCE Grand Rapids) including best song for “Sugar High,” which later won best country song at the Garden State Film Festival in 2014, for its use in the independent film “Buffalo.”

Her second release “Leaving Marshall St.” was nominated for a Detroit Music Award for best acoustic/folk album in 2007, and made it to number nine on the independent roots music charts that year. In addition to performing as a solo artist, Sygit is also a member of the all-female string band Stella!, roots rock band Lincoln County Process and is a sought after back up singer and session vocalist.

Now, besides regionally touring and playing shows, she also hosts the weekly radio show “Eclecticana” (WLNZ 89.7fm Lansing) and has been commanding the airwaves for six years.

Sygit brings intensely emotive lyrics to every piece she writes and her ever expanding repertoire captures a range from bluegrass, to folk, to blues. The final show of Gopherwood’s 2017-18 season is one you won’t want to miss!

Get tickets, which are at a cost, at the After 26 Depot, Toy Town in Cadillac, online at My North Tickets or by calling (800) 836-0717.

Gopherwood Concerts is a small nonprofit group located in Cadillac, whose goal is to bring quality musical entertainment to everyone in the area. For more information about this show, call (231)846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.