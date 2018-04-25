Kids Fish recognition dinner slated

MANISTEE — More than 3,000 area children have taken part in the annual Kids Fish event during its 21 years.

Kids Fish has been a fundamental program of the Manistee County Sportfishing Association (MCSFA) almost as long as the club itself has been in existence.

That’s why the MCSFA is taking the time during its annual spring banquet to recognize Kids Fish and everyone who has made it the success it continues to be.

Doors for the Kids Fish Recognition Dinner will open at 5 p.m. on May 5 at the Manistee VFW Walsh Post No. 4499, located at 1211 28th St. in Manistee. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

The MCSFA is a nonprofit group that aims to enhance the fishery in Manistee County. Kids Fish takes place every year during the MCSFA tournament week that includes the Ladies Classic and Budweiser Pro/Am.

Kids Fish began in 1997 as the Just For Kids Free Fishing Tournament and has been held on Man Made Lake each year in June since.

“Our biggest challenge is to recruit the next generation of fishermen,” said Kevin Hughes, president of the MCSFA. “We’re having a hard time with a lot of single parent homes; a lot of people are just paying the bills. Big lake fishing, some of this stuff is expensive. Kids Fish is one of our vehicles to get kids out fishing instead of in front of the TV or playing video games.”

There is a cost to attend the dinner; RSVP by April 30 by calling (231) 887-4474.

In addition to the Kids Fish and tournament week, the MCSFA is active in Tight Lines for Troops, hosts a derby throughout the summer for its members and holds a seat on the Great Lakes Sport Fishing Council, which is an advisory council.

“One of our members goes to Lansing and sits on this board that helps make decisions about the fishery,” said Hughes. “That’s a political arm of our group; we have a member that sits on that council and helps decide on where the plants are, how many and that kind of stuff.”

Hughes said that the MCSFA’s main focus is on Great Lakes fishing and rivers, however, it is trying to transition into all types of fishing in Manistee County.

“We’re trying to make in-roads in that area whether it be bass fishing or pike fishing or pan fishing, we’re looking at the entire fishery, not just lakes, not just rivers, not just the big lake. We’re looking more to the other types of fisheries,” he said.

The fishing industry has a great impact on local economies like Manistee, Onekama and Arcadia.

“Our job is to make sure we’re working with the DNR and all the different sources to keep that fishery at a level that people want to come here and recreate,” said Hughes. “The DNR do a creel census on an annual basis and Manistee is always one of the top ports on Lake Michigan. … Manistee has the angler effort, which equates to money in the tills of businesses. We think that we need to continue to have a fishery because it makes a huge economic impact on the town.”

The MCSFA currently has about 150 members, which includes individuals, charter captains and businesses. But like any organization, new members are always welcome.

“One of our goals is trying to recruit the next generation of fishermen,” said Hughes. “Our biggest problem in the association is that as we have a member pass away or a member ages out, we’re not seeing that young membership coming in. So we’re trying to do our best to bridge that gap.”

To become a member, visit mcfsa.org, email mcsfa98@gmail.com or call (231) 887-4474.