Looking Back for April 26

40 YEARS AGO

Seawall work

Work is underway on a seawell at the Onekama Village Park on Portage Lake. The work is part of an improvement project at the park, funded partially by federal EDA funding from a grant received last summer, and partially through Resource Conservation and Development funds.

Gallagher to preside

Onekama High School senior Cara Gallagher is to preside at the annual state Future Homemakers of America convention which begins today at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Miss Gallagher is FHA president and will preside at the state convention which runs April 26-28. An additional 23 Onekama students will be attending the convention, along with several mothers and other guests.

60 YEARS AGO

1958 County Spelling Bee

The annual county spelling contest will be held at the Bear Lake School on May 8. The contest will begin promptly at 1 p.m. so that children may return to their respective schools in time to take the school buses home. The contest is open to all grades below the ninth. Each school will be limited to not more than five contestants because if there are too many there will not be a room large enough to accomodate them.

80 YEARS AGO

Seeing eye dog

Students of the high school were entertained at a general assembly his afternoon at 3 p.m. by Miss Hazel Hurst and her “seeing eye” dog in the city through the cooperation of the Grand Rapids and Manistee Rotary clubs.

River front project seems stalled

Manistee’s proposed construction of an extension of Fifth Avenue along the bank of the Manistee River between Memorial and Maple street bridges appears stalled. Application for approval of the project was submitted several months ago. Yesterday, WPA engineers from Cheboygan conferred with the city manager and expressed the opinion that the work would make a splendid winter project, because it would be easy for workmen to move the sand in cold weather. No decision was made on delaying the job until late fall, but that procedure may be followed it was indicated.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum