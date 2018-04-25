Michigan Legacy Art Park to host artist Chris Olszewski

THOMPSONVILLE — Artist and educator Chris Olszewski will be leading art programs at Michigan Legacy Art Park on Tuesday May 1 and Thursday May 3.

The public is encouraged to drop in for a hands-on art experience.

The artist, Foundation Studies professor at Savannah College of Art and Design and active member of the Chippewas of Mnjikaning First Nation, is currently completing the sixth installment of his “Vision Quest” project, an ongoing investigation into cultural identity and the ever-changing landscape.

He tours the country in a 1998 Cadillac DeVille, which serves as an avatar for themes of American luxury, Detroit industry and personal identity.

Michigan Legacy Art Park will be one stop along Olszewski’s journey, where, in addition to these drop-in programs, he will spend four days working with area students as part of his week-long residency at the Art Park.

Using provided supplies, the artist invites attendees to decorate the vinyl vehicle “skin” he’s created.

“At the beginning of the trek the vehicle skin will be a blank canvas, and each mark, sticker, dent and repair will be a testament to the rich cultural dialog of the journey.” Olszewski says this project, “is the convergence of years of dedicated research into multicultural identity and the positioning of Native American artists in a contemporary context.”

The “Caution Tape Medicine Wheel” project also gives participants an opportunity to contribute to the artist’s work by transforming a relatively negative message “Caution” into a positive bulletin board.