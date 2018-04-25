Portagers sweep NWC Quad track meet

ONEKAMA — Onekama’s track teams made a very encouraging start to the 2019 season, winning the Northwest Conference Quad meet on its home track on Wednesday.

The boys team amassed 104.75 points, 23 ahead of second-place Maple City Glen Lake, and the Portager girls posted a score of 102, 38 points clear of the Lakers.

Frankfort and Suttons Bay also competed.

While Class B schools Benzie Central and Kingsley will likely dominate the league standings by the end of the season, Onekama boys coach Nathan Bradford said that the meet was encouraging when looking ahead to the Division 4 regionals and beyond.

“I thought both the boys and girls came out and did a great job,” Bradford said. “I was pleased with everybody’s effort, and this was good competition for our first meet.”

Jeremiah Torrey, Kaiden Hejl, Gary McBride and Zach Belinsky each earned the Onekama boys first-place points in two different events.

Individually, Torrey won the 400-meter dash in 56.37, Hejl won the 800-meter run in 2:14.76 and McBride ran away with the 1600-meter run, posting a time of 5:05.11 that was over 23 seconds ahead of the field.

Torrey, McBride, Hejl and Lane Lee combined to win the 3200-meter relay in 8:59.46.

Belinsky won both of the throws, winning the discus with a throw of 117’1” and put the shot 44’5.75”. Dane Mertes placed second in both events, with throws of 115’6” and 38’7.5”.

Jacob Mauntler won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.85.

On the girls side, Emilee MacPherson and Emily Belinsky each won all four events in which they competed for the Portagers.

MacPherson won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 13.74 and 28.80, respectively, and was also part of the winning 400- and 800-meter relays.

Belinsky was also on those two sprint relays, and swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, with time of 17.46 and 53.72 respectively. Colleen McCarthy placed second in both hurdles races, in 18.79 and 54.91 respectively.

Yuki Babinec and Mariah McLouth completed the winning sprint relays. They won the 400 relay in 54.89 and the 800 in 1:59.09.

Sylvia Mauntler won the 1600-meter run, in 6:00.00.

Elizabeth Domres, Elizabeth Belinsky, Faith Corey and Sara Diaz Flores won the 3200-meter relay in 11:58.02.