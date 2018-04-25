PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee places 3rd in boys golf opener in Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Manistee’s boys golf team opened its season with a third-place finish in the first Lakes-8 golf match of the season Wednesday.

The Chippewas shot a 9-hole team score of 191 in the match, hosted by Muskegon West Michigan Christian at Chase Hammond Golf Club in Muskegon.

West Michigan Christian won the tournament, shooting a team score of 183, followed by second-place Ludington at 186. Muskegon Catholic placed fourth with a 232 and Orchard View finished fifth with a score of 260.

Ethan Anderson led the way for Manistee, winning medalist honors in the match with a score of 38. Rocco Staszczak shot a 47, Jayden O’Hagen carded a 51 and Christian Long rounded out the scorers with a 55.

Non-scorers Keegan Thomas shot 55 and Hugo Skarin carded a 61 for the Chippewas.

Manistee coach Mike Swanson said that his team has had only a few holes of practice outdoors this Spring, and it showed.

“I had no idea what we were going to shoot once we got out there,” Swanson said. “Ethan was stellar, Rocco’s score was good and everybody else was really rusty.”

Chippewa netters tie Muskegon CC

MUSKEGON — Manistee picked up a nice result in its girls tennis Lakes-8 dual match with Muskegon Catholic Central on Wednesday, tying the Crusaders 4-4.

The Chippewas won the top two singles flights and the top two doubles flights in the match.

Katie Huber won first singles decisively, 6-1, 6-1, as did second single Jaelyn Thomas, 6-2, 6-1.

Manistee’s first doubles team of Alice Fink-Jensen and Lauren Mikolajczak won 6-0, 6-3, and the second doubles combo of Trinity Herbert and Kellie Raczkowski won 6-2, 6-1.

Third singles Maddy Tabaczka fell 4-6, 1-6 and Haley Harland dropped her fourth singles match 0-6, 1-6.

Third doubles Breanna Alexander and Emily Krolczyk lost 0-6, 6-7 (5-7) and Ava Bladzik and Camilla Rannisi dropped fourth doubles 1-6, 3-6.

Manistee head coach Vicki Sheffield said that she is pleased with her team’s progress so far this season.

“(It was a) well played match,” Sheffield said. “The girls were able to pick up a few more games tonight improving on Mondays’ performance.”

MHS girls soccer downs Orchard View

MUSKEGON — Manistee picked up its first win for first-year girls soccer head coach Jaclyn Trahan, a comprehensive 2-0 Lakes-8 victory at Orchard View on Wednesday.

Tatum Liston scored one goal and assisted on another for the Chippewas (1-1), who scored both times in the second half. Makayla Alcayde scored the other goal, Olivia Smith picked up an assist, and Manistee goalkeeper Lauren Guenthardt made six saves in the contest.

Trahan said that her team’s communication and winning the ball in the air were the keys to the victory.

“It was an aggressive game, but they played hard and pressured every ball,” Trahan said. “We focused a lot of heading the ball in practice yesterday, because that was something we needed to work on from our very first game.”