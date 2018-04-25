Sanitary Sewer Overflow caused by snowmelt

MANISTEE — A Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) occurred from 6:54 p.m. on April 19 to 10:03 p.m. on April 21.

The reported discharge is from a private or municipal separate sewer collection system (not wastewater treatment plant) during wet or dry weather, or a dry weather discharge from a municipal combined sewer collection system, according to a report from the City of Manistee’s deputy director of utilities.

A SSO discharge report from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Resources Division indicated snow melt as the cause.

Total overflow was 290,000 gallons of diluted raw sewage into Manistee Lake.

The location of the discharge is at SSO outfall No. 18, located at the intersection of Fifth and Ramsdell streets. The reason for the discharge is hydraulic overload of collection system.