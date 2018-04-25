Spring cleanup slated at White Pine Village

LUDINGTON — Spring has been slow in coming, but flowers are beginning to bloom in the White Pine Village gardens.

White Pine Village opens for the season on May 5 and is looking for volunteers to help spring clean its 30 buildings before opening day.

A spring cleaning work-bee is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28.

Volunteers do not have to stay the entire time; those who can help out for an hour or more are appreciated.

For questions contact White Pine Village at (231) 843-4808 or michelle@mchshistory.org.

White Pine Village is located at 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive in Ludington.