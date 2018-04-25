WSCC is top choice for area students

MANISTEE — A local study of area students found that West Shore Community College is the most popular location for area pupils to take their next step.

Launch Manistee program director Mary Ann Behm recently compiled data that looked at colleges and universities that the Class of 2018 is considering and where the students who graduated in recent years actually attended.

“The 2018 information comes from where the county kids applied to back in October during College Application Week,” said Behm. “The numbers are obviously inflated for some schools because the kids applied to more than one school that week.”

Behm said what also skews those numbers slightly is one of the school districts has all of their seniors apply to West Shore Community College as kind of a back-up plan if they don’t get accepted somewhere else.

“I think that is why it is just the top 10 schools from that data that is important because it shows where they are looking at going,” said Behm. “It is just kind of a way to show where the Manistee County kids are going. They usually end up at one of those top 10 on the list, but it is just a matter of where.”

What those statistics showed was the top ten schools applied to and the number students who did were:

• West Shore Community College (81 applications);

• Ferris State University (43);

• Grand Valley State University (33);

•Northern Michigan University (32);

• Central Michigan University (25);

• Michigan State University (23);

• Northwestern Michigan College (20);

• Western Michigan University (16); and

• Baker College/Michigan Tech/Lake Superior State (9).

For the class of 2017, Behm was able to garner information from where those students were going six months after they left school. What made some of those statistics difficult is they also included numbers from the online Great Lakes Virtual Academy which has few students in Manistee County, but many all over the state.

“So because of Great Lakes Virtual Academy we had colleges like Macomb Community College, Lansing Community College and Oakland University showing up in numbers and we had to take them out,” said Behm. “Even Baker College had students from Great Lakes Virtual because Baker College of Flint where some of their kids live.”

What the numbers showed was a similar trend for some of the colleges that the class of 2018 were applying to this year. The top schools where the Class of 2017 ended up were:

• WSCC (32);

• Grand Valley State University (12);

• Central Michigan University (7)

• Michigan State University (6);

• Northwestern Michigan College (5); and

• Michigan Tech University (4).

Behm said she also broke out the Manistee Catholic Central students separately from the other county school data and ran a compiled total from 2015-18 on where they are applying and going.

Students from MCC were found to be applying and attending the following:

• West Shore Community College (42);

• Central Michigan University (15);

• Michigan State University (7);

• Grand Valley State University (5);

• Aquinas College (4);

• Hope College (4);

• University of Michigan (4);

• Northwood University (3);

• Western Michigan University (3); and

• Ferris State University (2).

When Behm took all the averages over all the years it showed that West Shore Community College remained far ahead of the others as the most popular school to attend. They were followed by Northwestern Michigan College, Grand Valley State, Michigan State, Central Michigan University, Ferris State and Northern Michigan.

“I just shared this with all our counselor groups and they were surprised and thought Central was going to be higher and were surprised that Michigan State was higher,” said Behm. “It is going to fluctuate because some years you have six kids who are friends and they all go to the same school. That can change those final numbers, but the whole purpose was to just give people an idea where our kids were going to school.”