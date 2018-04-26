Changes to ORV laws do not apply on Manistee National Forests

CADILLAC — The U.S. Forest Service reminds visitors that recent changes to Michigan state law regarding ORV use on state forest lands do not apply to the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

The recently enacted Public Act 288 addresses riding ORVs on state forest land and opened hundreds of state forest roads to ORV use in Northern Michigan.

The use of ORVs on the National Forests remains restricted to only roads, trails and areas designated open to that use. Only vehicles licensed through the Secretary of State may ride on Forest Service roads. All trails and roads open to motorized use on the Huron-Manistee are identified on Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs), available at no cost online at go.usa.gov or from any of the five offices.

ORVs may not ride on the shoulder of Forest Service roads not designated for such use, even in those counties within northern Lower Peninsula that opened their roads to ORV use in the past 10 years. Violations are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 and imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

Regulations regarding ORV use on public lands can be found at the website directing them to forest closures and in the Handbook of Michigan Off-Road Vehicle Laws, available from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources or anywhere that sells hunting or fishing licenses. State ORV regulations are also available online at www.michigan.gov.

Forest visitors should always know before you go. Recreation maps and safety reminders are available from the Forest Service at go.usa.gov.