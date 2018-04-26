Fatigued Chippewas swept by Traverse City Central

By KYLE KOTECKI

For the News Advocate

MANISTEE – The Manistee baseball team struggled in their home doubleheader against Traverse City Central, falling 15-0 and 18-0 Thursday.

“This is our third doubleheader in four days,” said head baseball coach Dave Edmondson. “I think the guys are tired. I don’t think they played with as much energy as they needed to.”

In the opening game, the Trojans (5-3) did most of their damage in the second and third innings, scoring five and six points, respectively, before Kaden Schmutzler took the mound for MHS (1-5) and settled things down a bit.

“It was actually his first time pitching in a game,” Edmondson said. “He came in and he threw well. He throws a little bit of movement on his ball and he’s got a unique throwing style so it keeps people off guard.

“He did well and I was pretty impressed with what he did,” Edmondson continued. “… I think we found a guy that can eat up some innings for us.”

Schmutzler struck one out, walked one, and gave up just two earned runs in two innings before the game was called after the fifth due to the mercy rule.

Trevor Johns batted 1-for-1 with a single, and Andrew Jackoviak also chipped in with a single, finishing 1-for-2 in the first game.

The Chips only struck out twice in game one, meaning that while they were able to put the ball in play, it wasn’t translating into hits.

“I think we were making contact, and we were seeing the ball and we were hitting it, but we just weren’t putting good swings on it,” Edmondson said. “We weren’t swinging to do damage. We were swinging just to put it in play. We’re better hitters than that.”

The Trojan bats didn’t cool between games, and TCC scored 11 runs in the first inning of game two. Central put up two and five runs in the second and fourth innings, respectively, before the game ended due to the mercy rule.

“This is why we put a team like TC Central on the schedule,” Edmondson said. “We want a measuring stick. This team’s at the next level. This shows what we have to do to get there.”

Johns tallied the sole Chippewa hit in game two, going 1-for-1 with a single.

“We have a 24-hour rule,” Edmondson said. “No win is worth celebrating after 24 hours. No loss is worth crying about after 24 hours. After 24 hours it’s a new day. We start over.

“We’ve got things to work on,” he continued. “There’s always things to work on. We’re not going to pound games like this in the kids’ heads. They know that they need to work on things. We’ll get better.”

Manistee looks to bounce back with a home doubleheader against Frankfort today.