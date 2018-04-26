HARNISH: But nobody does anything about it

By JOHN E. HARNISH

Guest Columnist

Who said, “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it”?

Tradition says it was Mark Twain, but more likely it was Charles Dudley Warner, editor of the Hartford Courant Newspaper of Hartford, Connecticut, and a good friend of Mark Twain.

In the end, I suppose it doesn’t really matter. We do know it was Shakespeare who coined the phrase “the winter of our discontent,” and if that doesn’t describe how everyone in Benzie County feels right now, I don’t know what does.

In November and December, I look forward to the first snowfall, the freshness of the glittering white, the gray silhouettes of leaf-barren trees against the backdrop of white on the hillside across the lake. In January and February, I love the silence of the woods along the Old Indian Trail and the frozen mounds of ice building up amid the splashing and crashing of the waves at the Point Betsie Lighthouse. In March—well I get out of here for a few weeks in March in hopes that the first tentative signs of spring will appear in April and we will be on our way toward a new burst of life all around us.

But this year, oh my. April has turned out to be a real heart-breaker, the worst month of the year, a month that feels like a waste as we shovel out the driveway one more time. And wherever I go, everyone talks about the weather…but what can we do about it?

Well, here are a couple things you could do instead of vegging out in front of the senseless television and mind-numbing cable news:

• Play a game. My in-laws never had a TV when my wife and her brothers were growing up because they were afraid if they did, the kids wouldn’t read books or play games, so I married into a family of great game players. Pull out the Scrabble and the cribbage board and get in touch with your family or friends once again over the game table. It’s amazing what it can do for your family life and for a couple hours you might forget how dreadful the weather is outside.

• Volunteer. It’s a good idea in any season, but right now when it feels like we are stuck in this endless winter, it’s a great time to step out and step up. This month several of our agencies are recognizing their volunteers, saying “thank you” for their service. One of the best ways to get yourself out of the winter doldrums is to get in touch with others, to serve with others, to give of yourself for the sake of others and for the sake of our community.

• Go to church. You don’t have to be religious to drop in on worship and be inspired by the music. You don’t have to agree with the preacher to allow a sermon to challenge your thinking and force you to use your brain. You don’t even have to know or like the people very well to be warmed by the fellowship. Living on Platte Lake, I can understand why folks don’t go to worship on beautiful summer Sundays, but frankly, right now…why not? What else are you going to do on Sunday morning except roll over and dread the day?

• Write a letter. I mean a real letter, written with a pen on real paper. You put it in an envelope and put a stamp on it, then you mail it. That’s how it’s done. Write to an old friend you haven’t seen in years. Write to your kids or your grandkids. Write to your congressman. Last week, I heard David Sedaris at Interlochen say he is giving the commencement speech at Oberlin College, and the advice he is going to give these college graduates is to write thank you letters, partly because so few people actually do it. On a snowy, gray day, you’ll be amazed how a half hour of writing thank you notes and letters of gratitude can lift your own spirit as well as bless others.

So the next time someone complains about the weather and says “…but nobody does anything about it”, here’s your list to share with them about what they can do, too.

Rev. John E. Harnish is a retired United Methodist pastor living in Benzie County. On Sunday, April 29 he will be the guest preacher at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Beulah.