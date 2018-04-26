Lakers sweep Bobcats in key WMDL doubleheader

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake made a statement in its 2019 home softball opener on Thursday, sweeping Brethren in a West Michigan D League doubleheader 10-0 and 16-3, both shortened to five innings by mercy rule.

The sweep kept the Lakers unbeaten in WMDL play, and gave the team a bit of momentum. One of Bear Lake’s three WMDL losses last season was to the Bobcats, and Lakers coach Garret Waller said that the sweep was big for his team’s league title hopes.

“We knew we had to bring it to have a chance at winning the conference,” Waller said. “That was one of the teams that we needed to get through, so I’m very happy.”

Hayley May picked up the win in the circle in the first game, pitching all five innings giving up just two hits, walking one and striking out nine.

Alyssa Eisenlohr went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a stolen base in the opener, Hailey Omar also went 2-for-3, including a triple, 1 RBI and one run scored, Julie Schmidt had a triple and drove in two runs and Zoey Sutton had a hit in the game for the Lakers.

“We’re starting to hit the ball better, we’re making more contact than we were,” Waller said. “It’s all about getting outside and having more pitches thrown at you. I knew that would come around.”

Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski said that his team’s troubles were chiefly mental.

“We just didn’t seem to come with the enthusiasm and the desire to play,” Modjeski said. “It was almost like they didn’t want to be there.

“We didn’t play well in any facet of the game, at all. It was just a bad day.”

Whitney Dean pitched a complete game in the opener, giving up 10 runs on six hits, walking four and having her defense commit four errors behind her.

Richardson and Pettinato recorded Brethren’s only two hits in the first game.

May started the second game in the circle for the Lakers, giving up three runs on five hits in four innings of work. Shaely Waller came on and struck out the side to close out the sweep.

Mariah Pringle started the nightcap in the circle for the Bobcats, going three innings before giving way to Dean for the last two.

At the plate Pringle had two doubles in the second game, and Richardson and Pettinato again each had one hit in the nightcap.

May hit a double and a triple in the second game for Bear Lake, Lili Brown also had two hits including a triple, as well as scoring four runs, driving in two more and stealing a base, and Abby Cross went 2-for-2 with a double, two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI.

Bear Lake committed zero errors in the two games, which Waller said was a big key to the sweep.

“I thought we played really well defensively today,” Waller said.

To add injury to insult, the Bobcats lost two starters in the second game of the twinbill. Brianna Pettinato suffered a serious-looking knee injury while slipping on home plate, and Kaia Richardson was hit on the wrist by a line drive.

“We’re just going to have to put it behind us,” Modjeski said. “We’re going to practice harder and show that we’re better than we played.”