Looking Back for April 27

20 YEARS AGO

Meikle named Citizen of the Year

The Manistee Economic Council and Chamber Alliance named Denis Meikle Citizen of the Year, and Pandrol Jackson Industry of the Year at the 82nd annual awards dinner Saturday. Eric Gerstner received the Outstanding Retail and Commercial Award for his work in restoring the Briny Building and bringing in clients like the Black Swan Mercantile, Salt City Cafe, and lately Hull’s of Frankfort.

40 YEARS AGO

Olson retires

Herb Olson, Manistee’s retiring fire chief, received a plaque of appreciation from Mayor Vickers Hansen at last night’s retirement dinner held at the St. Joseph Civic Club. Nearly 60 fellow employees, friends and city officials turned out for the dinner and heard the chief praised by Hansen and Chester Glocheski. Olson has been with the fire department for 37 years.

Sidewalk project

An $843,000 project, which will replace approximately six miles of Manistee’s sidewalks, begins next week. The contract Eastland Concrete Construction of Holt, plans to move equipment into the area Monday and Tuesday. Work on the first section, River to First Streets, begins Wednesday morning at the east end of River Street. The work will include installation of ramps at each intersection along River for the benefit of the handicapped. Other ramps will be installed along Water and First streets and cross streets such as Greenbush, Poplar and Division.

80 YEARS AGO

Arcadia girls named queen of MSC fete

Ruth Starke of Arcadia, will rule over the 2nd annual allag open house and carnival May 30 at Michigan State College, it was announced today. Miss Starke was chosen by four faculty judges over nine other Michigan State coeds. Gov. Murphy will be invited to attend Miss Starke’s coronation on May 13.

Rotary holds Ladies’ Night

Approximately 90 persons, including wives and other guests of Rotarians, attended the Ladies’ Night dinner and program at the Hotel Chippewa last night. Following a 6:15 dinner guests and members were entertained by Miss Hazel Hurst and her seeing eye dog.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum