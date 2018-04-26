Manistee resident honored for research at CMU

MT PLEASANT — When it comes to academics Manistee native and Central Michigan University senior Haley Maser doesn’t shy away from a challenge.

Maser is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Maser, of Manistee, and carried that same approach walking the hallways of Manistee High School prior to her 2014 graduation. It was also the spirit she carried with her to Mt. Pleasant where she continued to seek higher education at CMU.

This year when the biochemistry major was tasked with doing an undergraduate research poster project, she took on the challenge with plenty of gusto.The topic Maser selected was “Electrophoresis (the movement of charged particles in a fluid or gel under the influence of an electric field) as Means of Studying Antioxidant Activities of Albumin and Curcumin.”

Professors at CMU were so impressed with what her research created from the year-long project that they made the decision to display it as a permanent fixture in the Dow Science Building on the campus of CMU. Others following at CMU in biochemistry and other similar fields of study will now be able to view her research for years to come.

“Not all students get selected to do it,” said Maser. “Essentially the faculty chooses what gets put there, and they had asked me and another girl in my research class if we would be willing to do it. After a big research symposium where everyone including myself presented their research to the faculty, students and the public they asked me to do it.”

Maser said in the field of study she was taking up at CMU, a project of this nature is something that needs to be completed during the senior year of study.

“At the beginning of my time at CMU I met with some faculty members, each of which had different projects they were thinking about doing, and this was one that I found myself interested in,” said Maser. “So essentially my teacher gives me an idea and I take the project and run with it. So (professor Ajit Sharma) came up with the process itself, and I just did all the researching.”

What the project looks at is a way of testing the antioxidant activity of albumin which is part of human blood and curcumin which is found in Indian foods.

“So essentially we take these samples and put them in an electrophoresis gel and send electrical impulses through the gel and they travel within it,” said Maser. “I use a certain type of stain on the gel and the only way we will see any blue color on the gel is if we are running it as an antioxidant. That is the only thing that will react with that stain to prove it. So essentially my project was to come up with a new method to analyze these antioxidants and their activity, which I did using electrophoresis and stain to alter the pH.”

Maser said the curcumin is water insoluble so she had to find a way to make it soluble for her research.

“So what I found is at ph 8.8 it became soluble, so using that I altered the conditions a little to do that and some research to find that the stain I had decided to use was studied by other people and reacted in the way I needed to react,” she said. “I had to do a lot of research on other people’s research before I started my own and it was somewhat a compilation of using other people’s experiments, my own and the head of research labs together to complete all the projects I did.”

For her entire senior year Maser worked on the project and said there were highs and lows along the way.

“It takes a lot of time, there are occasions when you have to start all over from the beginning,” she said.

Maser said each professor has their own lab at CMU and she worked under the one that professor Sharma runs.

“Each week I would go to him and we would discuss what we could do next and what we want to do next,” she said. “He helps me along in the process and he was kind of a mentor to show us what research would be like if we did it in graduate school or professionally for a living because some biochemistry majors do go on just to do research.”

Having the opportunity to have her hard work put on display is something that Maser really finds to be rewarding.

“It’s really nice knowing that all our hard work doesn’t just get thrown in a file when we are done,” said Maser. “I think CMU does a really good job in putting all the students in a showcase and making them feel they are worth more than just a number to them.”

Once she graduates, Maser said she will have a gap year before she hopes to attend medical school.

“I have a year to look at some things and hope to use my degree, as I applied to Dow Chemical in Midland, and hope to do something with that for the next year,” said Maser.

Whatever course she takes in the future, it will be a bright one for Maser and her efforts to prove that Manistee County students go on to big things after they graduate from the area high schools.