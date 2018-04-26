MCC 1st, Brethren 2nd in WMDL track jamboree 

CUSTER — Manistee Catholic Central’s boys track team fired a shot across the bow of the West Michigan D League and defending champion Brethren showed it’s not going away quietly at the first conference jamboree at Mason County Eastern on Wednesday.

MCC won the meet with 111 points and Brethren placed second ahead of league powers Pentwater and Big Rapids Crossroads at the meet, the first of those which will determine the 2019 league champion.

The Sabers won four events, including two sprint relays and both hurdles races, and — somewhat surprisingly — used its depth to capture enough points to win the meet by 13 points.

The win is even more remarkable considering that two key members of the team, freshman Mateo Barnett and junior Eric Stickney, have been nursing injuries.

“I’m pretty happy, especially considering how the last three weeks have gone,” MCC head coach Gabe Wise said.

Individually, MCC’s Joe Buswinka won the 110-meter hurdles in 19.47, and Mason Callesen won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.78.

Buswinka and Callesen then combined with Stickney and Justin Stickney to win both the 400- and 800-meter relays, posting times of 51.07 and 1:46.06, respectively.

The Sabers edged out Brethren in both of those sprint relays. Gavin Asiala, Logan Tighe, Jake Riggs and Skylar Wojciechowski earned second-place points in the 400 with a time of 51.12, and Asiala, Riggs, Hunter Guminey and A.J. Beldo ran 1:47.38 in the 800.

Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin said that his team’s league title defense is still a work in progress.

“We’ve been (outdoors) for a week, and tried out some people at some new spots today,” Griffin said. “A lot of it was first-meet jitters, but the relays came on strong. We had some freshmen who really surprised us.”

Pentwater’s Max Stoneman, as expected, won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter sprints, but both the Sabers and Bobcats earned points in all three races, with MCC placing 2-3-4 in the 400 and 3-4-5 in the 100 and Brethren’s Troy Macurio picking up third-place points in the 200.

Eric Stickney placed second in both shot put and discus, despite having not picked up either projectile in eight days, according to Wise. Stickney, the defending league champion in both events, placed second to Josue Hernandez of MCE, who is a teammate of Stickney’s on the MCC-MCE co-op football team.

“They’re a brotherhood in football,” Wise said. “But when it comes to track and field, they love each other, they encourage each other, but they both want to be the top dog.”

On the girls side, Brethren freshman Alexis Tracy earned first-place points in two events for the Bobcats. Tracy won the 3200-meter run comfortably, in 14:02.80, 19 seconds ahead of the field, and also combined with Emily Agster, Summer Young and Eleni Guenther to win the 3200-meter relay.

Whitney Dean won the high jump, clearing 4’4” for Brethren’s other event win.

Final boys team scores were: MCC 111, Brethren 98, Pentwater 95, Crossroads 94, Walkerville 68 and MCE 46.

Final girls team scores were: MCE 136, Pentwater 122, Crossroads 113, Brethren 80, MCC 20, Walkerville 13, Baldwin 9.