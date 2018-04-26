Meeting to address digital abuse, teen dating violence

MANISTEE — With a world of technology readily at the fingertips of any child or teenager, public officials are working to spread awareness on the dangers of digital abuse and sexual assault, which has plagued the lives of many in the United States.

Combating these issues collaboratively, the Manistee Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team (DVSART) will host a parent and guardian meeting at Manistee Catholic Central (MCC) at 7 p.m. on May 1.

Jonathon Hauswirth, Manistee County chief assistant prosecuting attorney and co-founder of DVSART, said topics at hand will be digital abuse, teen dating violence, sexual assault and the tools for prevention.

“We want to give (parents) a way to say how kids can use technology; it’s amazing what you might find on a cell phone,” said Hauswirth. “We are giving them the tools to start this conversation with their child. We are hoping to open their eyes a bit, too.”

The meeting is open to all parents, guardians or teachers in the community, or anyone who simply wants to be a part of the conversation.

“This is open to the entire community; MCC has been great about helping us to get this information out to the public,” said Hauswirth.

This month, he said DVSART hosted a talk with MCC high school students about sexual assault and dating violence, and presented a slightly altered version to the middle school students, as well.

With plenty of positive feedback, the team decided to bring it to the parents and guardians to spread additional resources.

“A lot of these kids are embarking on their first relationships, and they are trying to figure out how to act, what to expect from another person and what another person expects from them,” Hauswirth said. “We thought we would give them as much information as we possibly could. We got a lot of good feedback from them.”

MCC principal Jason Allen said the students were engaged with presenters during the educational talk, but the school wanted to take it a step further.

“We are thankful for (DVSART) because we want to educate all of our youth,” said Allen. “The students were receptive to the presentation, and all asked questions.”

Allen said administration find it important to reach out to parents and spread vital information around the community, with the hopes to aid prevention and shed light on the devastating reality that digital abuse, dating violence and sexual assault can have on its victims.

“We are thankful that they are willing to help educate our youth, and give parents ways to have those hard conversations with their children,” said Allen. “We want, in that educational process, (to have) partners in our community at large.”

With messaging applications and internet access available to most youth, Hauswirth said DVSART aims to bring a focus to educating parents on the red flags they should be watching out for on their child’s electronic device.

“This is focused more on the technology aspect, as well as the physical signs you may see from a dating abusive relationship or a sexual assault,” said Hauswirth. “It’s the technology aspect that we are really looking at. I am a parent and I have two school aged kids, and I see a lot of digital evidence through my cases (at work), but even I can’t keep up with my kids.

“There’s all sorts of new apps coming out all of the time. There are anonymous messaging apps that are used by people to do things that are against the law or to target minors.”

The MCC meeting will feature interactive videos, a presentation on several subjects and allow attendees to ask questions.

“We will tell them how to access these (resources); we will show them a list of icons that they could see on their child’s phone. If they see that icon, they should know it might need further investigation,” he said. “Basically, we are giving them ideas on how to prevent these issues.”

The event is free to attend; no reservations are required.

For more information, contact Shanaviah Canales at (231) 398-6719 or by emailing scanales@lrboi-nsn.gov.