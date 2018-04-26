MICHELLE GRAVES: We must learn from mistakes

“To err is human, to forgive divine.”

— Alexander Pope

Have you ever tried to make something better, and instead made it worse?

That’s what happened a few days ago when I reviewed the front page of the News Advocate at night, like I do most every night.

I made a mistake … two actually.

In an attempt to make two headlines shorter, and therefore bigger on the page, I added mistakes. Two very big mistakes, for which I’m very sorry.

I’m glad to know our readers are paying attention — education was spelled wrong and, obviously, Project Read is NOT seeking to end literacy as the headline suggested.

Trust me, after the first Facebook message popped up alerting me of this embarrassing mistake, I was very upset.

Then another message came in. Then we got a few phone calls. By Tuesday afternoon, I wanted to go home and crawl back into bed.

At the time of writing this — days later — I just received a clipped copy of the paper along with a note expressing a reader’s disappointment. No one is more disappointed than me.

Some people wonder, doesn’t anyone proofread the paper? Yes, however, the days of having a person whose sole job is to proofread and edit are gone. Reporters and editors proofread articles and headlines — along with doing several other jobs. I look at the front page at the end of the night.

Readers should hold us accountable, if there is a factual error in a story, we want to know about it. We will print a correction.

Unfortunately, like other corrections, this probably won’t get as much notice as the original error because it’s not in big, bold print on the front page.

People love to point out errors and faults, but they’re not so quick to give out praise.

I could point out mistakes I’ve seen elsewhere — don’t get me started on Facebook! — but I won’t. The difference is that our mistakes are in print for everyone to see … forever. But we own our mistakes.

The fact of the matter is, we’re all human. Sometimes we make errors.

I wish I could say this was the first time I’ve made a mistake, but I can’t.

Before I came to Manistee five years ago to take the editor’s position, I was the night editor and page designer for the Pioneer in Big Rapids. I wrote headlines on a regular basis.

And sometimes, I made mistakes.

I have an email from about six years ago from my editor at the time, who was upset with me over a string of errors I made. I must have been having an off week. I keep that email to remind myself to do better, be more vigilant.

I also keep emails I’ve received from people in Manistee who praise my work and tell me what a good job I’m doing or the improvements they’ve noticed in the paper since I’ve come on board.

Some might find that vain, but in this business, we have to take all the compliments we can get. People often forget that journalists are human too.

Everyone who is in the journalism business likes to pass around clips of headlines with misspellings or headlines that use the wrong word — for instance we have one posted in our newsroom that says “Amphibious pitcher makes debut.”

Everyone thinks it’s funny, but secretly hope it never happens to them. … And then it does. Most journalists who have a lick of pride in their work, like me, are horrified.

One silly mistake like that is bad … two on the same page is worse. But it happens.

Yes, one of a newspaper’s largest responsibilities is to be accurate. We do our very best to provide that to our readers. But the simple truth is, we’re all human. Mistakes happen.

I would like to say that it won’t happen again … but I can’t promise that. I can promise that this staff — myself included — will strive to do better and to provide the very best newspaper that we can day in and day out.

Michelle Graves is the managing editor of the Manistee News Advocate and the Benzie County Record Patriot. She can be reached at mgraves@pioneergroup.com or (231) 398-3106.