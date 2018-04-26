PREP ROUNDUP: MCC, Onekama baseball both swept in non-league doubleheaders

HART — Manistee Catholic Central baseball continued to struggle, but showed occasional glimmers of hope after being swept in a non-conference doubleheader at Hart on Thursday.

The Sabers fell by scores of 13-1 and 23-8, both shortened by mercy rule.

MCC head coach Blaise LaPrad said that his team’s bats provided something of a silver lining to this cloud.

“We’re definitely obviously hitting the ball better,” LaPrad said. “But after a day yesterday of working on fielding, it didn’t translate today.”

MCC’s Italian exchange student Andrea Marconi recorded his first-ever hit in the opener, and he made it count, rapping out a long triple and then scoring the Sabers’ only run of the game, after a crash course on the rules of tagging up, on a Joe Buswinka sacrifice fly.

“He said, ‘Man, hitting that ball was more exciting than hitting a 3-pointer in basketball,’” LaPrad said. “It stinks that we’re losing, but things like that make it not so bad.”

The Sabers got off to a strong start in the nightcap, scoring five times in the first inning to take a 5-0 lead.

But the wheels came off after that, as the Pirates scored 13 runs in the second inning a cruised from there.

Mateo Barnett and Barry Seymour each had one hit and scored two runs in the game for the Sabers, Buswinka and Nolan Fortier each had a hit and scored a run, and Adam Pierce had a hit.

“It’s the same old story, one really, really bad inning,” LaPrad said.

Portagers lose two tough ones at Shelby

SHELBY — Onekama baseball dropped both ends of a non-league baseball doubleheader at Shelby on Thursday, losing on a walk-off squeeze play in the first game and giving up double-digit runs in the second.

The Portagers fell to 1-3 after losing to the Tigers 5-4 and 11-5.

Jayden DeWitt and Jacob Mauntler led the way in the opener, each picking up two of Onekama’s eight hits in the contest, with DeWitt scoring twice.

Mauntler and DeWitt each scored in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 4, before the Tigers scratched out a run in the bottom half. Shelby’s last two runs were unearned.

The Tigers scored early and often in the second game, with three runs in the first inning. and four more in the third, from which Onekama never recovered.

The Portagers took a 4-3 lead after scoring twice in each of the first two innings, but Shelby responded with four more in the third, from which Onekama never recovered. Four errors in the game did not help the Portagers’ cause.

Seven different players each recorded one hit in the game for Onekama, DeWitt, Mauntler, Jonathan Adams, Luke Mauntler, Wade Sedlar, Austin Harper and Johnny Neph.