Repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wage law heading to court

By KATHLEEN GRAY

Detroit Free Press

LANSING — A 2-2 vote from the state Board of Canvassers on a ballot proposal to end union-scale wages for public construction projects means the effort is stalled and headed to the Court of Appeals.

The two Republicans on the board — Norm Shinkle and Colleen Pero — voted to approve the signatures on the petitions, agreeing with the Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections, which said it had 100 percent confidence that there were enough signatures on the petitions to put the issue either to the Legislature or to the ballot in November.

But the two Democrats on the board — Julie Matuzak and Jeannette Bradshaw — agreed with the opponents of the ballot proposal, who argued that the circulators of the petitions had filed fraudulent addresses, including homeless shelters, U.S. postal offices, hotels and abandoned homes.

“We don’t seem to have a very good system with these (petition circulating) companies,” said board member Julie Matuzak. “I don’t know how we deal with these companies, but it’s out of control.”

Gary Gordon, the attorney for The Protecting Michigan Taxpayers group that led the petition drive, said the board shouldn’t throw out signatures from more than 380,000 Michigan votes simply because of issues with the circulators.

“There are various sanctions for failing to properly fill out circulator certificates,” he said. “But none of those include exclusion of signatures on the petition.”

Jeff Wiggins, executive director of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, which bankrolled the petition drive, said the group will appeal the “outrageous” decision in the state Court of Appeals.

“This a clear violation of the constitutional rights of the people who signed these petitions,” he said. “Unfortunately, two of the commissioners went outside what the law asked them to do and they came to the wrong decision, so we’re gong to court.”

Repealing the state’s prevailing wage law has been a top priority for the Republican majority in the Legislature, but they’ve been thwarted by Gov. Rick Snyder, who has threatened to veto such legislation. He believes it would hamper the state’s efforts to attract desperately needed skilled trade workers to the state.

So the Protecting Michigan Taxpayers group embarked on two petition drives to repeal the prevailing wage. The first one ended when the group turned in petitions that were riddled with duplicate and fraudulent signatures. The second petition — the first filed this election cycle — had the signatures and the support of the state Bureau of Elections, but has always been opposed by organized labor.

“The issue is simple, do you have the authority to disqualify fraudulent circulator signatures. I can’t even believe we’re talking about this,” said Andrea Hansen, an attorney for the Protecting Michigan Jobs group, which is opposing the ballot proposal. “The whole point of having circulator certificates is that you’ve got some accountability in the process.”

The current law requires that union scale wages must be paid on public construction projects. It’s been an ongoing battle between organized labor, which has fought to keep the wages for its workers, and the business community, which says it’s a drain of taxpayer dollars and wants it repealed.

Democrats were pleased with the ruling, saying that repealing the prevailing wage is something they could never support.

“It’s very clear that Democrats stand with working families,” said Sen. Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint. “I didn’t come here to lower people’s wages.”

Steve Claywell, president of the Michigan Building Trades Council, said the petition drive organizers used sloppy, unethical tactics to get their signatures and that by rejecting the petition, the Board of Canvassers is helping Michigan’s economy.

“Repealing prevailing wage would hurt Michigan workers and slam the brakes on Michigan’s economic comeback,” he said.