Rite of passage: LWV holds third annual High School Senior Voter Registration Day

MANISTEE COUNTY — Voting is a right as an American and a rite of passage into adulthood.

The League of Women Voters (LWV) Manistee County feels strongly about both accounts and have made it easy for Manistee County high school seniors to join in the country’s political process.

The League held its third annual High School Senior Voter Registration Day on Thursday at the Vogue Theatre, during which 92 high school seniors across Manistee County registered to vote.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,”said Linda Albee of the LWV. “If you want to make something happen, you’ve got to do it.

“The League feels engaging young people in the democratic process is very important and probably isn’t emphasized enough.”

The event invites seniors from all six Manistee County school districts — Bear Lake, Brethren, CASMAN, Manistee, Manistee Catholic Central and Onekama — to a viewing of “Iron Jawed Angels,” a film about the last 10 years of the suffrage movement prior to the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

Following the film, participating students were encouraged to sign their voter registration forms in front of Manistee County clerk Jill Nowak as they exited the theater.

“Not only was the movie powerful, but hopefully the message they take from it is ‘your vote is your voice,'” said teacher Sam Joseph of Manistee Area Public Schools. “Especially in these turbulent times — on the national, state and local levels — if you want to be an active participant in our democracy, then you need to vote to be heard.

“I think the kids understand that, and in 19 days they’ll graduate,” he added, “so hopefully they’re excited to not just live in this country as an adult, but participate in everything it has to offer.”

Prior to Thursday’s event, LWV members visited each school district to give a presentation on the rights and responsibilities of United States citizenship.

“When you engage in the democratic process at a young age, hopefully it’ll be a lifelong commitment,” Albee said. “It’s almost like a rite of passage: You get your driver’s license, you graduate high school, you become a full participant in our democracy by being a voter.

Albee added that casting an informed vote is just as important.

“Of course that’s our other mission,” Albee said. “Not only getting people out to vote, but making sure they are informed at the ballot box.

For the third year, Mika Meyer Law Firm partnered with the LWV to help defray the cost of student transportation to the Vogue. This year, a second partnership was formed with the Boyer Insurance Agency to assist with that funding.

The League of Women Voters encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League is strictly nonpartisan, neither endorsing candidates nor supporting political parties.

Membership is open to men and women of all ages.

For more information about the LWV Manistee County, visit lwvmanisteecounty.org.