Brunner seeks re-election as Manistee County probate judge

MANISTEE COUNTY — Judge Thomas N. Brunner recently announced he is seeking re-election as Manistee County Probate Judge.

Brunner was first elected Manistee County’s probate judge in November 2006; he is currently serving his second six-year term.

Before becoming judge, Brunner obtained his undergraduate degree with honors from Valparaiso University. Thereafter, he graduated from Indiana University – Indianapolis Law School with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree and a designation of cum laude.

Following law school and the admission to the bars of both Indiana and Michigan, Brunner practiced law in a firm of four attorneys in Columbus, Ind. In June 1976, Brunner’s dreams came true with an opportunity to practice law in Manistee County, and make Manistee his life-long home.

Brunner served as assistant prosecuting attorney for four years under Manistee County’s former prosecutor, Dennis L. Keleher.

At the conclusion of Brunner’s stint as assistant prosecuting attorney, Brunner engaged in the general practice of law with the firm of Keleher and Brunner, located in downtown Manistee. During the time of his general practice, Brunner engaged in a broad-based, general practice of law typical to the “Northwoods” including civil litigation, criminal defense, divorce trials, real estate work, estate planning with Wills and Trusts, contracts and other miscellaneous matters.

In 1984, Brunner was an organizer, founder, and attorney for the creation of a new national bank named, Benzie National Bank, later becoming known as West Michigan Bank and Trust. Brunner served on the bank’s board of directors from its inception to December 2006, when he resigned from the board to take his position as newly-elected Manistee County probate judge.

“In order to competently handle the wide and diverse range of legal subject matter directed to a probate judge presiding over probate matters, district court matters, and family court matters — in three separate courts — it is critical for the judge to have a well-rounded and diversified legal background,” said Brunner.

“(My) diversified background and legal experience, as a general practitioner for decades in conjunction with previous experience as assistant prosecutor and as Manistee County probate judge since 2007, gives (me) the required knowledge and experience to successfully navigate the diversification of subject matter, court rules, and statutes inherent in handling the subject matter of three separate courts.”

The total number of case filings subject to potential appeal (excluding traffic tickets and small claims) in the three courts for which Brunner is ultimately responsible are approximately 3,200 per year.

“Over the last 11 years, (I have) never been reversed on appeal on a Manistee County Probate Court case. (I have) never been reversed by the Court of Appeals on a Manistee County Family Court case,” said Brunner. “In District Court, only one civil case on appeal was vacated in part and was remanded for further factual determination, and only one criminal case was found to have insufficient evidence to support bind over to Circuit Court.”

Additionally, Brunner served as a Probate Judges’ representative to the State Court Administrative Office — Michigan Probate Forms Committee from 2011 to 2017.

The judge is married to Sheila Brunner; the couple have four children and 12 grandchildren.

“(I) bring to the community a wealth of experience and diversified knowledge that is absolutely necessary and critical for the appropriate administration of justice by a probate judge responsible for judicial decisions on diverse subject matters found in Probate Court, Family Division of Circuit Court and District Court,” said Brunner. “(My) appellate record supports the accuracy and thoughtfulness of (my) opinions.”

In addition to the incumbant, Jonathon Hauswirth, chief assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Manistee County, has also filed paperwork run for election to the bench.

The election will take place on Nov. 6. The six-year term would begin on Jan. 1, 2019, and end on Jan. 1, 2025.