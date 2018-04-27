Chippewa soccer routs Hart, 8-0

MANISTEE — Manistee girls soccer put on a clinic in its non-conference game against Hart on Friday, getting goals from six different players in a comprehensive 8-0 mercy-rule win.

Tatum Liston and Makayla Alcayde each scored two goals, and Olivia Smith, Heidi Feliczak, Hayley Anderson and Billie Gajewski scored one each for the Chippewas (2-1), who dominated the contest from start to early finish.

As the scoring distribution would suggest, Manistee head coach Jaclyn Trahan said that the key to the win was unselfish play.

“We really focused on capitalizing on our passes,” Trahan said. “We tried to pass the ball on the ground today and make more through balls, and I think we accomplished that.”

That passing was evident on the Chippewas’ first goal, which came just 1:34 into the contest. Liston made a run into, and through, the teeth of the Hart defense and found a wide-open Smith near the penalty spot. Smith’s calm finish gave the Chippewas a quick 1-0 lead.

Liston scored herself on a similar run right up the middle, using her speed to get behind the Pirate back line and make the score 2-0 less than five minutes in.

Feliczak made it 3-0 exactly halfway through the first half, after being sent in clean on goal over the top by Alora Sundbeck and making a nice finish from six yards out, and the rout was on.

Manistee kept pouring it on, and could have had three more goals in the next seven minutes. Alcayde forced a tough save from the Hart keeper less than a minute after Feliczak’s goal, Liston forced another diving save on a free kick a minute later and Feliczak rattled on off the goal post five minutes after that.

Liston found the range on another free kick, stretching the lead to 4-0 with 11:33 left in the first half, and Alcayde scored twice in the final 7:30, one off a Feliczak corner kick and another after stealing the ball and making a 30-yard run straight at the Hart goal, beating the Pirate keeper to the far post to give the Chippewas a 6-0 halftime lead.

Anderson made the score 7-0 4:19 into the second half off of another Feliczak corner kick, and Gajewski scored with 22:51 left when Liston sent her in clean on goal with a perfect through ball. Gajewski made no mistake, and ended the contest by mercy rule, 8-0.

So one-sided was the game that Manistee goalkeeper Lauren Guethardt was not called upon to make a single save, and touched the ball just three times in the entire contest.

Trahan credited the work of Smith and Amber Miller for her team’s dominance in the midfield, and Hart’s inability to generate anything resembling an attack.

“Alora Sundbeck really stepped up, going from defense into more of a midfield role,” Trahan said. “We had a big win on Wednesday, and we wanted to keep that momentum going. We wanted to go hard, and that’s what we did.”