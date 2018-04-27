City to hold additional work session on budget

MANISTEE — After a month of ample discussion, the Manistee City Council will soon tie-up loose ends in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget during a work session on Tuesday, scheduled after its regular council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. located in the council chambers of City Hall.

During the council meeting, a 2017-18 budget amendment is on the agenda, to ensure that expenditures do not exceed budgeted amounts.

“Over the course of a fiscal year, unanticipated events and budgeted expenditures occur,” said Ed Bradford, chief financial officer, in memo on April 24. “Through March, several budgeted amendments are needed.”

He also said there will be a change in reporting and adjustments.

“Typically, the city has prepared only one comprehensive budget amendment in June that addresses all areas needing adjustment,” said Bradford. “In an effort to be more proactive and accurate in our budgeting, we will now be doing these adjustments at least quarterly, if needed.”

Another update calls for an approval for the 2018 Street Improvement Project construction order change, which is expected to begin mid-May with a completion date extended to July 30. City council will approve or deny the change on Tuesday.

Under the Elmer’s contract, Jeff Mikula, Department of Public Works director, proposed to add the following street segments to the contract: 11th Street (Center to Davis streets); 10th Street (Davis to Vine streets); Center Street (Ninth to 11th streets); Ford Street (Fifth Avenue to St. Mary’s Street); and First Street (Cypress to Division streets).

“We are recommending approval of the construction changer order,” said Mikula, in a memo to council. “Utilizing the unit pricing from the current Elmer’s contract, we are proposing to add the (listed) street segments.”

These street segements, Mikula said, will include mill and fill paving and were moved forward in the Transportation Improvement Plan. The total estimated cost is at $176,605 for construction and $22,100 for engineering.

The current street budget, along with the city property sale proceeds recently granted by council, are said to cover this cost.

Also on Tuesday, council will consider several applications to boards and commissions in the city.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority currently has two vacancies, the Compensation Commission has one, the Historic District Commission has two, Housing Commission has one, and the PEG Commission has three openings.

Council will consider the following applications: Kelly Tomaszewski and James Bond, both for the Housing Commission.

The following items are also on the agenda for Tuesday:

• The annual Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on May 28, set at the corner of Division and River streets traveling west on River Street, north across the Maple Street Bridge and ending at the Veterans Memorial;

• A Manistee Lions Club annual white cane sale on May 4, which helps to support service projects in the Manistee community; and

• A request for the approval of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce’s 82nd Manistee National Forest Festival from June 29 through July 4.

Mikula will also give a presentation on the DPW’s recent activities on Tuesday.

City council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. on May 8 in the council chambers at City Hall, discussing a “We the People Action Network” resolution, Chamber proposal on economic development services and medical marijuana.